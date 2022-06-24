Ghanaians have shared some hilarious answers to a question they were asked in a street interview with Pulse Gh

Folks were asked which they prioritised , heaven or hell? and the majority preferred money on earth before heaven

, The answers given in the video had peeps on social media laughing as they reacted to the sentiments of the people who were asked the question

In a street interview organised by Pulse Gh, folks were asked, ''What do you think about when you wake up in the morning - Money or Heaven?'' The interviewees had some very interesting answers.

The majority of them said money was the first thing they thought about when they woke up. Some mentioned that now that they are on earth, money comes first as it is a must-have to survive.

To them, heaven was a secondary goal. One individual said he needs money for everything he does and would not be able to live without it, so he prioritizes money over heaven.

Other folks shared similar sentiments as they all picked money over heaven. The video has gone viral on Facebook and garnered a lot of likes and reactions as folks stated their opinions on the topic.

ObidiStrip said:

Money first jare Heaven can wait small.. As I still dey earth wey ano die de3 money noor go come first. Heaven no go buy me Koko... '

King Haile Sellasie's comments had many laughing as he said:

For me, when I get to Judgement gate I will just show the judge my Ghana flag and Manchester united flag. He will know that i suffered a lot.

Lawrence P Jnr also wrote:

God already knows our problems in Africa, he won't allow us to go through that again. Just do good and heaven gate will welcome you sharp

