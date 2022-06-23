A young but popular Ghanaian movie producer called Caleb Pappoe has come up with another breathtaking series

Titled No Where Cool, the film is focused on educating diasporans and foreigners on the rampant relationship fraud issues in Ghana and Africa

According to him, he is doing this to facelift Ghana after realizing that the issue was creating a bad image for Ghana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Caleb Pappoe, one of the youngest movie producers in Ghana, has come up with another thriller that is beginning to stir some controversy on social media.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the talented young man indicated that the series titled No Where Cool was created to caution diasporans and foreigners on the possibility of getting defrauded when they find love in Ghana.

The story talks about a 45-year-old woman named Catherine who was introduced to Nana Yaw, a Ghanaian, by his mom named Claudia and convinces him to marry her for a share in her business.

Caleb Pappoe, one of the youngest Ghanaian movie directors Photo credit: Caleb Pappoe

Source: UGC

Why Caleb Pappoe wrote the film

According to the writer and director of No Where Cool which was produced by Alpha9 Films, he undertook the project with the vision of creating a win-win situation for both Ghana and foreigners who come into the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He explained that after coming close to some real-life stories, he realized the issue was creating a bad image for Ghanaians in the eyes of diasporans and has therefore decided to address it to give Ghana a facelift.

"I've come very close to real-life experiences. One even affected a business transaction that was supposed to happen between myself and a diasporian. I realize this particular issue was creating a bad image for Africans so we needed to address it" he indicated.

Watch Episode 1 (How It All Began) below

25-year-old Ghanaian lady making a great impact

In another exciting story, a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady is making waves online as news about her helping to train 1000 young African women surfaces online.

Diana Nyamekye Wilson is the founder and chief executive officer of Yielding Accomplished African Women.

During an interview on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily show, Diana mentioned that her organization is committed to digitizing and developing African's best talent with a focus on women.

The vision is to create the largest community of online careers in finance and technology for black women globally.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh