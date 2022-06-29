Ghana Armed Forces Senior Military Officer, Colonel Isaac Amponsah has graduated with distinction in his Master of Arts degree in Strategic Security Studies Course

He completed his program with nine 'A's and three 'A minus's out of 12 graded subjects from the College of International Security Affairs (CISA) at the National Defence University, Washington DC-USA

Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the director of public relations for the Ghana Armed Forces shared that Colonel Isaac Amponsah's achievement is an honour to GAF and Africa

Colonel Isaac Amponsah, Senior Military Officer has recently made the Ghana Armed Forces very proud after graduating as a distinction student from the College of International Security Affairs (CISA) at the National Defence University, Washington DC-USA.

He pursued a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Security Studies Course and out of 12 graded subjects he score nine 'A's and three 'A minus'.

Colonel Isaac Amponsah with some delegates Photo credit: myjoyonline.com

This made him a part of only nine students who completed with distinction and he also became the only African on the list of a winners from all four colleges of the university, myjoyonline.com reported.

"His achievement is not only an honour to the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana but an honour to Africa as a whole. Colonel Amponsah was the only African on the list of award winners from all the four colleges of the University", Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the director of public relations for the Ghana Armed Forces said.

