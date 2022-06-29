A brilliant Ghanaian military officer has graduated with distinction from the College of International Security Affairs (CISA) at the National Defence University, Washington DC

Colonel Isaac Amponsah studied a strategic security studies course which he aced with flying colours

The distinguished soldier took 12 subjects and had an A in each of them. He had nine A-pluses and three A-minus

A Ghanaian soldier, Colonel Isaac Amponsah, has made Ghana proud. He graduated from the College of International Security Affairs (CISA) at the National Defence University in Washington DC.

He graduated with distinction in a Master of Arts in Strategic Security Studies Course. Out of 12 subjects, the colonel had nine A-pluses and three A-minus.

Isaac Amponsah was the only African on the list of awarded students despite there being other African students from numerous countries.

He was among the nine students who were awarded the Distinguished Graduate certificate from the College. Amponsah took some lovely photos with high-ranking individuals from the College.

In a press statement, the Naval captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, Michael Addo Larbi, said that the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana as a whole were proud of Colonel Amponsah's achievement.

The College of International Security Affairs (CISA) is one of the National Defense University's five colleges. CISA educates students from across the globe.

It seeks to enlighten its students on terrorism, irregular warfare and how to combat it. CISA provides top-notch military education for its scholars.

