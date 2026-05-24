Renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality Beverly Afaglo Baah has tragically passed away

Her husband, Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of Praye fame, formally confirmed the devastating loss on Sunday morning, May 24, 2026, in an emotional public disclosure

The tragic passing of the 42-year-old mother of two has left the creative arts industry in severe shock, coming just four days before her scheduled 43rd birthday on May 28

A heavy, painful blanket of absolute sorrow has settled over the West African movie industry following the sudden and untimely demise of one of the continent's most vibrant and versatile silver-screen icons.

Social Media Erupts as Cruel Death Rumors Target Nollywood-Ghollywood Star Beverly Afaglo

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo, a brilliant actress, trained journalist, and highly successful serial entrepreneur, has transitioned, bringing a premature end to a career that defined a golden era of Ghanaian television and film.

Choir Master confirms Beverly Afaglo's death

The devastating confirmation came directly from her partner of over a decade, music star Choirmaster, whose raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Her husband, Choir Master, penned a deeply painful tribute on his Instagram page on May 24, 2026.

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

The family has completely withheld any public details surrounding the clinical cause or circumstances of her sudden death, requesting absolute privacy as they gather to handle the heavy trauma of the loss and support her young daughters.

Read as Beverly Afaglos' husband, Choir Master annouced her death in the Instagram post below.

About the Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo

Born on May 28, 1983, Beverly rose through the ranks after studying journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

She seamlessly pivoted into mainstream acting, carving out a legendary niche for herself with compelling, high-energy performances in cinematic masterpieces such as The Game, A Northern Affair, Aloe Vera, and Sidechic Gang.

Beyond her stellar acting credentials, Beverly was widely respected within corporate circles as a tireless entrepreneur.

She successfully combined her celebrity status with building commercial franchises, notably founding B.A.B Handyman Ghana Ltd and expanding her popular Traffic Shawarma food brand, proving her resilience even after losing her entire residential property to a devastating house fire in August 2021.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Social media reacts to Beverly Afaglo's passing

The initial disbelief rapidly shifted into immense grief as A-list celebrities and fans struggled to process the news:

Star actor Prince David Osei couldn't hide his panic and confusion, writing:

"WHAT? Eei HOW? BEVOSKI 😢😢😢😢. This can't be real."

@naatorshie100 wrote in total emotional collapse:

"I have sat down and wept all through this Sunday morning over Bevelyn. Oh God, she was such a beautiful, protective mother to those little girls 😭😭. Life is too fragile."

@nanaamaelikplim added in deep heartbreak:

"The kids 😢😢😢😢😢😢 words have completely failed me. To lose your mother right before her birthday is a type of pain that stays with you forever. God shield that family."

@acillary17ps commented:

"Oooh no, this is just too incredibly sdisbeliefad and heavy for the country. May the Almighty Lord console Choirmaster, the children, and the extended family. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace."

@iammaazure reflected on the initial disbelieve:

"When I saw the news from Hitz FM, I was desperately praying and hoping it was just a sick internet prank or a movie promo. To find out it's the actual truth is devastating. Rest well, Legend."

Source: YEN.com.gh