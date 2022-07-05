Two pretty ladies who are determined to shed some weight for the sake of healthy living are being praised by many online

They were seen in a viral video working out in a gym with their instructor encouraging them to keep going

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo commented: "Aww our sweet ladies keep pushing ok. Never give up but some of us are lazy to work on our bodies"

Two committed women have recently won the admiration of many as they seek to live healthy going forward.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Twwanationtv had the ladies working out in a place that looked like a gym with a female instructor cheering them on not to give up.

Lady in yellow top and one in a red top working out Photo credit: Twwanationtv

Source: Facebook

As tired and drained as they looked, the two refused to give up but put in extra efforts.

The video was shared with the caption;

Never give up!

Many social media users who saw the post seemed very impressed with the effort the women where displaying. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 240,000 views with over 960 comments and close almost 3,000 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze commented:

I love this Coach. Very powerful encouraging words. I have watched far bigger people become normal again in my 600 pound life TV series. They will be fine. I am so happy that they are making the required push. God bless them.

Sira-Mene Teeh wrote:

Yas Girls ... You're almost there. I know first hand the sort of situations that let you go and forget all inhibitions and just lose yourself

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo replied:

Aww our sweet ladies keep pushing ok. Never give up but some of us are lazy to work on our bodies. We shall also start. Kisses Princesses

From Gloria Omoti:

Keep it up, am proud of them for taking this bold steps. Self determination is the key.

Redeemer SK Jailor commented:

Not all of them lived a Careless life!. And many are not caused by diets, cos some don't even like food. Am so sure aside hereditary, Certain injections taken from childhood can also be a cause. Be sensitive to their Pain.

Adu Ako-adjei commented:

I'm proud of them for taking the initiative to change their lives. It's easy to just get caught up in how hard it will be to make the change. They showed up to exercise and make changes. They deserve the credit

Watch the full video linked below:

