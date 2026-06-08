Canada Announces Job Openings, Lists 9 Specific Occupations in High Demand
- Canada has triggered reactions with its announcement to persons seeking to relocate to the country
- The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has listed specific professionals from other countries who will be offered a pathway to permanent residency
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the announcement seeking foreign skilled workers
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The Canadian government has shown a clear intent to address labour shortages with a decision to bring in foreign workers.
This comes after the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on its X page on June 5, 2026, announced that it was seeking top professionals from nationals across the world.
According to the IRCC, professionals the government expects to relocate and work in the country in 2026 include:
- Medical doctors
- Researchers
- Senior managers with Canadian work experience
- Health care professionals
- Social services professionals
- Tradespersons
- Educators
- STEM professionals (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)
- Transport professionals
The initiative to bring skilled foreign workers from countries around the world to work in certain areas falls under the Express Entry category initiative.
"Canada is seeking top talent, including medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience, workers with French-language proficiency, health care and social services professionals, tradespersons, educators, professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations, and professionals in transport occupations. These categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent," the IRCC post read.
At the time of reporting, the IRCC post announcing that Canada is seeking foreign workers in specific roles had generated a lot of reactions.
Below is the X post from the IRCC on Canada seeking foreign skilled workers.
Reactions to Canada seeking foreign skilled workers
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the IRCC post shared varied opinions on the announcement made by Canada for foreign workers. YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:
@Tolen537 stated:
"Very well. Your office must be extraordinarily efficient; it only takes months to process a single application while applicants spend their time constantly following up and revolving around your office. It is starting to feel less like administration and more like harassment."
@wintersmith2026 indicated:
"What about the 400k people already in the queue waiting for their application to be approved? Your priority better be every single application from Alberta. Because, in case you hadn’t noticed, we have a mad woman at the helm. We escaped Brexit, moved here, only for it to happen again."
@AskingAques indicated:
"Do you know guys what we newly recognized: The Indians with expired work permits, now most of them (somehow) taking medical courses to transfer their work permits from IT to medical and all are fake and fraud. The government knows about it and allows it!!! We’ll never get rid of them."
German Embassy announces job opportunities
In a related development, YEN.com.gh also earlier reported that the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany has announced a job vacancy for interested Ghanaians.
The embassy announced it was seeking to employ a Foreign Language Assistant to work at the embassy on a full-time basis.
To be eligible for the position, applicants should possess excellent written and spoken German (B2 level or higher) and English (C1 level or higher).
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh