The actual video that led to the dramatic arrest of popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) TikTok commentator "Bawumia Ba" has officially resurfaced online, triggering an intense political argument

The suspect, whose real name was identified by law enforcement as Mahama Aminat (also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat), was arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

She was tracked down and apprehended in a joint security operation at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region following a multi-day police manhunt

The legal and political fallout surrounding the arrest of one of TikTok’s most vocal partisan voices has taken a fresh turn after the problematic footage that put her on the police radar leaked back onto timelines.

Alleged threat video of TikToker Bawumia Ba resurfaces after arrest. Image credit: Bawumiaba4/TikTok, iStock, Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: UGC

With Mahama Aminat—popularly known online as "Bawumia Ba"—currently assisting the National Operations Department with investigations, the public is now analyzing the exact words she used against President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

What was in the resurfaced video?

In the controversial video clip circulating widely across X and TikTok, the young political enthusiast is seen launching into an aggressive, unrefined tirade directed at the sitting President.

While state prosecutors and the police command argue that her statements amounted to direct incitement of violence, an explicit threat to life, and a gross breach of the Electronic Communications Act, observers analysing the clip note that her phrasing relies heavily on traditional, dramatic local curses rather than a physical assassination plot.

"The things she said were highly unpleasant, but she wasn’t asking people to physically attack the President," one social media analyst noted after reviewing the footage.

"She was invoking spiritual declarations involving water and the heavens, which is standard, dramatic content creation on Ghanaian TikTok."

Watch the X video below.

A dangerous precedent for political expression?

Despite the cultural defence raised by her followers, the Ghana Police Service has maintained a strict, zero-tolerance policy regarding public figures using digital networks to target state officials or incite hostility.

The timing of her arrest has predictably injected heavy tension into the political space. Opposition communicators have heavily defended the police’s swift action, insisting that a clear boundary must be drawn between robust policy critique and reckless defamation.

On the other side of the aisle, free speech advocates and civil society groups are raising deep concerns over the sudden surge of speech-related criminal arrests under the current administration, warning that the state shouldn't weaponise security agencies to police political banter and "clout-chasing" content.

Ghanaians react to TikToker's alleged threat video

The resurfaced video has sparked an absolute frenzy of legal and ethical debates among Ghanaian netizens:

@iamkingsekyi issued a stern reminder to the youth:

"This is an important reminder to young Ghanaians online 🇬🇭. Viral videos may feel like harmless fun, 'cruise,' or freedom of speech in the moment, but threatening the President or anyone online can land you in serious trouble real quick, as we just saw. Social media is powerful, but it has real consequences. If you disagree with government policies, criticise constructively. Use your voice wisely, not recklessly. Your future is too bright to throw away over internet clout."

@MaameEsiGold argued against the arrest:

"The things she said were very unpleasant, but listen to the whole video unless we are talking about different clips. She was saying God should deal with them, using spiritual metaphors. This is becoming too much in this country. She is completely wrong, but this shouldn’t be criminalised by the police. It’s absolutely unnecessary!"

@CadmanAttaMills offered a balanced view:

"Hmmmm. What she said in that video was odious. Really sickening to listen to. But did she pose a real, tactical threat to the state? Absolutely not. If I were the authorities, I would either have royally ignored her or quietly called her in to put the fear of God in her without giving her this massive national publicity."

@Sparrowskay expressed worry over state power:

"This is so uncalled for. What is with this sudden wave of arrests of social media users? Her words were completely distasteful, but a whole joint operations police unit hunting her down in the Ashanti Region over a TikTok video feels like an abuse of state power."

@Awaldankasah added:

"From all indications in the clip, she was just creating sensational political content to get views and boost her page. Why must content creation be met with handcuffs? How did we get to this point?"

Source: YEN.com.gh