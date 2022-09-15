A Ghanaian professional photographer has emerged as the winner of the 2022 EU Heritage Photo Competition

Gerard Nartey beat two other finalists to win the ultimate prize, which included a camera and a Mac Book Pro (256 GB)

Netizens who took to the comment section shared their thoughts, with some praising him for the milestone

A Ghanaian professional photographer, Gerard Nartey, has defeated a stiff contest from rivals to emerge as the winner of the 2022 EU Heritage Photo Competition.

The European Union in Ghana announced the contest to all cultural creators, content creators, artists, and photographers on September 7, 2022.

The participants were asked to share photographs of their interpretation of heritage on social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, according to the EU.

Photos of Gerard Nartey. Credit: Gerard Nartey/European Union in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Nartey emerged winner of the 2022 Heritage Photo Competition, which provides a platform for artists to showcase Ghanaian heritage and unique talents through photography to promote Ghanaian heritage and pave the way for further EU support to the creative and heritage industries.

He took home a camera and Mac Book Pro (256 GB) as the winner, followed by the second runner-up, Yaw Da’Niel, who received an iPhone 13 (512 GB).

The third runner-up, SolomonTetteh, was awarded a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (256GB). The three finalists, including the winner, have been celebrated on social media.

Netizens share their thoughts below:

Olele Salvador said:

Congrats, man Gerard Nartey!

Nhyiraba Latif reacted:

Congratulations.

Dennis Temituro said:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Nana Yaw Kissiedu shared.

More laurels to come, my guy Gerard. Congratulations, Sir.

Kwaku Boakye Gyinae reacted:

Massive Congratulations, man.

Babs Arimi said:

European Union, Thank you so much for motivating our people and supporting to improve more, in their skills. We appreciate your effort.

Samson Acquaye reacted:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Prince Kwabena said

Congratulations, bro. Higher height.

