A man has recently shared that his poor financial background at a point in his life caused him to take unusual meals

In a Twitter post, @MutomboDaPoet revealed that he once ate kenkey with pepper spray

@Borketey419, a follower wondered: "Eiiiiii pepper spray paaa why you be koti"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man has recently taken many by surprise on social media after opening up about some of the things he used to do when he was poor.

Pepper spray, one ball of kenkey, surprised woman Photo credit: Justin Sullivan, TG23, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @MutomboDaPoet had him sharing that there was a point in his that he had to survive on kenkey with pepper spray.

His actual post read;

I just remembered how I one time used pepper spray to eat my 2 day old ga kenkey. Hmmm, I spray small in plate, then I take one blow of kenkey na mi di abɔ mu. Man hustle before ooo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young man's post attracted a lot of reactions from social media users. At the time of this publication, over 13 retweets, 22 quote tweets and 70 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@EsiHasford replied:

Ahhhhh. Like how?

@Borketey419 commented:

Eiiiiii pepper spray paaa why you be koti

@KumasiEmperor wrote:

Oh Nana what we do you?

From @sleek_aryee:

Oh brooooo ad3n‍♂️

@HELLOTrinity3 commented:

Who takes a thing like poison.....pure talks k3k3

Hardworking Ghanaian Kenkey Seller Receives GHc3000, Tricycle to Expand His Business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian kenkey seller, Kofi Nyarko, received over GHc3000 and a tricycle, locally known as 'aboboyaa', from donors living outside the country.

It would be recalled that Kofi Kenkey, as he is widely known, shared his story a few weeks ago with SVTV Africa, revealing why he decided to sell kenkey.

He disclosed that people belittle him because of his chosen business. According to him, three ladies told him stealing would be better than selling Fante kenkey. In a subsequent interview, Nyarko told DJ Nyaami that some Ghanaians abroad sent him money.

The Tema-based kenkey seller disclosed that one person gave him GHc2000 and the tricycle. He added that others also gave him money, amounting to over GHc3000, as he expressed immense gratitude. Nyarko also sent out words of gratitude to SVTV Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh