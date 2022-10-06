Taijaun Reshard, a 19-year-old who achieved success online has founded an Instagram Hacks University training program to help others make money

He dropped out of college at the age of 17 to build upon his Instagram abilities and excelled at it making him over $250,000 (Ghc2,627,062)

Reshared started five different businesses, which ended up failing prior to his breakthrough on social media

A driven young man known as Taijaun Reshard earned over $250,000 (Ghc2,627,062) from social media and has started a 'university' to teach young people how to make money on Instagram.

A publication by scholarshipregion.com reported that Taijaun dropped out of college at the age of 17 to focus on honing his Instagram abilities. He began earning good money after that decision.

Taijaun in suit, Ghana cedis, Taijaun smiling and posing for the camera Photo credit: @taijaun/Instagram, Richard Darko/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Taijaun attributes his success to something he calls 'Theme pages,' which, according to him, got his products posted on pages with high followers, resulting in 1000s of buyers.

His initial funding came from earnings he gained from the first job he picked up. Prior to his breakthrough, he had five businesses, and they all failed.

“Everyone always sees the success, but nobody ever knows the hard work that was put in. I’ve been creating & running my own businesses since I was 15 years old as a freshman in high school,” he narrated.

After finding success on Instagram, the young man decided to assist 100 individuals achieve their first $100,000 (Ghc1,050,825) using only Instagram. As a result, he founded the Instagram Hacks University training program.

