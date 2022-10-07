The lady set pulses racing with a video spotlighting her beauty and slender figure as she strutted her confidence in heels

Cebrena's ensembles featured an outfit with thin straps and short jeans showing her pretty legs and flawless skin

The stunner's one-angle footage raked in more than 8 000 views and tons of comments, with many expressing admiration for her

A pretty model with the Twitter name Cebrena has set pulses rushing with a video accentuating her beauty and slender figure as she strutted her confidence in heels.

She modelled a top with thin straps and short jeans as she walked on a pathway. The dark-skinned lady showed off her pretty legs and excessive skin.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, she flaunted a flawless complexion in makeup that perfectly blended with her skin.

The footage spotlights her looking lean as she made her ensemble cozy with her confidence. Her hair was curly, adding swag to her sense of fashion and eye-catching look.

The stunner's video had raked in more than 8 000 views and tons of comments at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

@abban677 said:

This soo classic, and such a beautiful young lady.

@versatilityrnj posted:

Out of this world!

@godking1983 shared:

My gosh, I’d pay to watch you eat a sandwich.

@Nouhoufcb10 posted:

Victoire de Barcelone ou pas.

@skinny49 said:

The HEIGHT! Laaawwd!

