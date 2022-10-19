Gerald Wilson and Karlin Wilson, a Jamaican couple who were based in America have decided to move to Ghana permanently

Together with their family, the couple have established an oil haulage called Seven Streams Limited Company

According to them, their vision is to grow the business into a franchise that will impact the lives of Ghanaians and be a shining example for other diasporans

Gerald Wilson and Karlin Wilson, a visionary Black couple originally from Jamaica but recently based in the United States have started up an oil company in Ghana.

Seven Streams Limited Company, as the firm is called, has already employed a number of topnotch professionals in Ghana with dreams of creating greater employment opportunities for a lot more Ghanaians.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gerald indicated that the idea to migrate to Africa has been long coming for more than 20 years because against all narratives, he and his wife discovered that it was a land full of hope, love, peace and joy.

Seven Streams Limited Company with founders

Source: UGC

About Seven Streams Limited Company

Seven Streams Limited Company is a legally registered transport and logistics company which deals in the haulage of petroleum products with a solid commitment to impeccable service and a flexible approach to business.

The firm has had logistics procured and partnerships obtained with famous companies.

Seven Streams also has the vision of growing into an Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and possibly a refinery in the future as well as other viable businesses that are bound have a positive impact on the economy and the lives of everyday people.

"We operate from Accra to Kumasi currently after procuring a truck and other logistics necessary to get us started. We are a very vibrant team as everyone was poached from top companies to come onboard and join the firm. The prospects are also very great," Ben Oteng Sekyere, a director of Seven Streams told YEN.com.gh.

Investment and employment opportunities with Seven Streams Limited Company

Fuel is a basic necessity for Ghanaians as it is the most abundant method on which the transport system is run, and it is an industry that keeps growing.

A report by statista.com indicates that in 2021, a total of around 4.64 million metric tons of petroleum products were consumed in Ghana, the highest over the observed period.

"This offers a great opportunity to a young company in Ghana to grow by leaps and bounds over the next few years, so if you are someone who wants to join a team as vibrant and promising as ours, this is the right time. Don't wait till we grow, take advantage of this opportunity to invest as well and let's make this happen together," Bright Hunu the Operations Manager also told YEN.com.gh.

Running the business as a family

Mr Gerald Wilson and his wife are able to manage their beautiful family and children as well as the team of dedicated Ghanaians they work with altogether.

Mrs Wilson said her secret is just making sure everyone understands the vision and treating them as dignified people who are part of one big family.

"I don't even know how to be a boss, to be honest with you. I just know how to be a mother, treating people with care and dignity and bringing them up to speed to understand the direction we are going, she revealed.

To add up to that, Mr Wilson also mentioned that his dream is to help people develop their fullest potentials and become the best humans they can be in anyway possible, and interestingly, God has directed them to meet great personalities to work with since they landed in Ghana.

The team at Seven Streams Limited Company include:

Gerald Wilson (Director), Karleen Wilson (Director), Wonder Hunu (COO), Bright Hunu (Operations Man), Ben Oteng-Sekyere (Director/Consultant), Mabel Appertey (Business Promotions) and Frank Say-on Adontsri (Director/Consultant).

The vision and future projects

Seven Streams Limited Company is not the only project that is being undertaken. Mr and Mrs Wilson explain that they are dedicated towards making a big statement to the Black community abroad and even Africans in Africa that the continent is a fertile ground for businesses to spring up and for investments.

In addition, a big part of the motivation with which they are undertaking the projects is to create meaningful livelihood for the youth and give them a safe haven to work in, in these hard economic weather.

For this reason, a non-profit organization is in a pipeline to help different communities in Ghana.

Advice for Blacks in the diaspora about business prospects in Ghana and Africa

According to Mr and Mrs Wilson, their experience since touching down in Ghana and Africa has been one that they would love all Black people to have in their lifetime if possible.

They describe Africa as a home that has been painted dirty to its own indegenes who happen to be born abroad.

It is also a land full of great potentials for investors and businesses, according to the Jamaican couple.

"Africa is a very beautiful place that gets you a really peaceful atmosphere to run your business. You have to be here to see for yourself. Don't listen to the negative pictures that are painted of this beautiful land. Since we came here, the experience has been completely amazing," Mr and Mrs Wilson said.

Another diasporan who relocated to Ghana

In a similar story, a 54-year-old George Ababio Richmond is a Portuguese-Ghanaian farmer carrying blocks to build his dream home.

In an interview with Africa Building Hub on YouTube, he stated that he prefers to carry his own blocks so that contractors will not have to charge him GH¢ 500 for carrying the blocks.

