Edward Asare has bagged an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School

The digital marketer expressed gratitude to his loved ones for the support during his time in school

He hopes to further climb the academic ladder by pursuing a Ph.D. in the same field

Edward Asare, a top marketing professional in Ghana, has chalked another accomplishment worth celebrating.

The digital marketer at UBA Ghana has bagged an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana.

Edward Asare bags Master's degree at University of Ghana Photo credit: @Edward Asare

Source: UGC

Expressing his delight over his academic achievement, Mr Asare, in a comment to YEN.com.gh, showed appreciation to his family, friends, lecturers at the University of Ghana and his social media community for all their support and encouragement during the program.

Deesire to further my education

He explained that his decision to pursue a master's degree in Marketing aligned with his desire to acquire more knowledge in his chosen field.

"Having discovered my career path in marketing and digital marketing, I aimed to increase my knowledge in the field.

"It has been a very life-changing experience gaining in-depth insights into the world of marketing and learning from some of the best lecturers in the field".

Edward opened up on plans to pursue a PhD in marketing or communications and also urged young people and other professionals to believe in their dreams and work towards them.

The young man has gained a wealth of experience in marketing over the years.

He has worked with reputable brands like Peduase Valley Resort, Ankobra Beach Resort, Step Up Business School, Credence Microcredit, TV3 Ghana, YEN media, SavannahTech, Nivea, CavemanWatches, and Twellium and now with UBA Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh