Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticised the lavishness of some appointees under Mahama's administration

Anyidoho warned of a potential revolt from grassroots supporters over such opulent displays

Outrage stemmed from the MP's customised number plate on a luxury vehicle amid national suffering

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Mahama administration of displaying excessive opulence.

He believes grassroots supporters of the NDC may soon rise against some government appointees over what he sees as extravagant displays of wealth.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Jomoro MP and Deputy Minister for Transport, is criticised for her seeming lavishness. Credit: Affo-Toffey

Source: Facebook

Anyidoho expressed his displeasure on social media following reports that Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Jomoro MP and Deputy Minister for Transport, had customised the number plate of her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to read "Jomoro MP."

Reacting to the development on June 7, 2026, he wrote on X:

"The opulence in this current Administration is so so so sickening.

NDC; a Party that was birthed by a revolution, is now brazenly displaying such vulgar opulence?

An MP, Deputy Minister, decides to customize the number plate of her vehicle? This is so so so unacceptable! Even the “property owning” NPP NEVER displayed such disgusting opulence.

The base of the NDC shall soon begin to rise up and revolt against the stinking open opulence in the face of massive suffering in the Country. President Mahama must wake up and crack the whip ooooo."

Bad timing from Affo-Toffey's daughter

Affo-Toffey's daughter, Fantana, was flaunting a Range Rover online, thanking her mother at a time Ghanaians were complaining about transport struggles.

Fantana, real name Francine Nyanko Koffi, is known for her flamboyance online and was part of the Young, Famous & African show.

Fantana flaunts a Range Rover online thanking her mother. Credit: Fantana

Source: TikTok

The gift was originally from 2023 and had been reshared on January 16, 2025, with the caption "#onthisday". Asaase News reported that the gift dates back to January 16, 2023.

In a post on TikTok, she shared a photo of the car gift, which had a big red bow on it.

Affo-Toffey incurred the wrath of Ghanaians online around that time after a post perceived as tone-deaf to the ongoing transport crisis.

As concerns about the inadequate transport escalated, Affo-Toffey's January 13 post on X about her public service attracted criticism from several Ghanaians online.

One of the harsh posts on X also described her as the Sara Adwoa Sarfo of the Mahama administration, in reference to the former Dome Kwabenya legislator, who was described as an absentee MP and was eventually voted out of office.

Affo-Toffey blasts Fantana over outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that Affo-Toffey addressed her daughter Fantana’s choice of outfit during her ministerial vetting for the role of Deputy Minister for Transport back in 2025.

Fantana attended the event in a simple black bodycon dress and no makeup, sparking conversations online after videos from her mother's office went viral.

As Affo-Toffey expressed her reservations about Fantana's outfit, many social media users praised the MP for Jomoro for being a strict mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh