Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo issued an official statement addressing the striking staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The suspended chief executive officer expressed his gratitude to the medical workers for showing solidarity during his suspension

The medical doctor urged the hospital workers to call off their industrial action for the supreme interest of Ghanaian patients

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has officially appealed to striking medical staff to return to work.

Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, suspended CE of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, appeals to striking staff to resume duties for the welfare of Ghanaian patients. Image credit: ChannelOneTV/YouTube

Source: UGC

The statement, which trended widely online, urged the aggrieved workers to consider the welfare of the public while authorities resolve the situation.

The development followed a widespread industrial action by the hospital staff to protest the suspension of their head.

Suspended KATH Boss react to strike

Despite his suspension, the medical doctor issued the memo using the official letterhead of the office of the KATH Chief Executive to address the workforce.

He noted that the ongoing healthcare halt needed to be resolved immediately to protect vulnerable patients across the country.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the staff of the hospital for your show of solidarity with me during this period. i ama grateful for your support," the suspended KATH boss, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, wrote.

"However, I need you all to return to duty in the Supreme interest of Ghanaians and our valued patients, whilst I defer the outcome and directions to the supreme wisdom of the Hon. Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), and the Board of KATH. I remain committed to the cause of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana," he concluded.

Read the full press release from Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo in response to the KATH staff strike following his suspension in the Facebook post below.

Netizens debate over suspended KATH boss's response

The use of the official letterhead by the suspended administrator sparked an immediate debate among Ghanaians monitoring the hospital crisis on social media platforms.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Kwame Asante said:

"Why is he using the hospital letterhead after he has been told to step aside. The minister is forcing him to appeal to the doctors."

Ligri Samed Mumuni wrote:

"Finito."

Nana Owoahene Acheampong commented:

"Ah …. Chief, you should have waited till next week😂😂😂😂so now I should be worried about going to close at midnight 🥲🥲🥲."

Abraham Kofi Thompson stated:

"Our biggest problem in this country is onions🥱. They run institutions like their personal business. And because of their membership, every government is afraid to look them in the face and tell them the truth 🥱. How difficult will it be for the CEO of KATH to call the sector minister to inform him of new developments in the hospital and their decision to suspend emergency services? Bukina Faso's president noticed this nonsense and dissolved all unions in his country 🥱. Mahama should sack them all🥱."

Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, announces agreement with health workers to end strike over accommodation issues at KATH. Image credit: Fran Amoakohene/Facebook

Source: UGC

Frank Amoakohene shares agreement with KATH staff

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister announced a successful resolution and agreement with striking Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) health workers in the region to call off their industrial action.

The intervention followed an escalating industrial action at the hospital, where nurses and other staff members joined the strike over a looming eviction from their residential quarters.

Source: YEN.com.gh