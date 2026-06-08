Ghanian socialite Joyce Dzidzor shared a sit-down video on Facebook to address reports that she went missing in Germany

The woman stated that she intentionally disconnected from social media platforms to focus on her personal growth

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador shared that she enrolled in a school and currently attends classes every morning

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Joyce Dzidzor has resurfaced online with a sit-down video to debunk initial reports making the rounds that she went missing in Germany.

Ghanaian socialite Joyce Dzidzor finally found as she opens up about her whereabouts and what caused her disappearance, which sparked concern among friends and fans. Image credit: Joyce Dzidzor/FB

Source: Facebook

In her official Facebook update, she cleared the air regarding her sudden digital absence and updated her followers on her current life path.

Joyce Dzidzor found, speaks about her disappearance

The woman explained that her decision to disconnect from social media came from her past experiences.

She noted that she made a conscious choice to stop relying on human beings, choosing instead to depend only on God with her personal problems.

According to her, taking time off from the internet helped her tremendously, especially since she is now attending a school in Germany.

"Nana Sarfo wopri dodo! For those looking for me, go back and tell the Police that I'm home," Joyce Dzidzor said.

"This is glory. God has given me back my life. This is the Joyce that has been claimed by the holy spirit."

Dzidzor also fired back at content creators on TikTok who spoke negatively about her while she was away. She noted that her mental state has improved significantly since she stepped away from online platforms.

"I don't have to come and give social media my life update. And since i stoped i have been doing well. I have been doing a lot since I refrained."

"I used to be very depressed, but not anymore. So those of you who are saying all those things about me, I am doing well," she added.

The Facebook video below shows former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor opening up about the reasons behind her months-long absence from family, friends, and social media.

Netizens react to Joyce Dzidzor's current state

The video message gathered numerous reactions from her followers who shared their views on her spiritual turnaround and social media break.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Joyce Mensah said:

"He who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadows of the Almighty."

Mabel Appiah wrote:

"A word to the wise is sufficient, and I'm glad you've found the reality of life - every experience is a blessing 🙌. Choosing the way of Christ is a wonderful decision 😊."

Koomson Baaba Rebecca commented:

"Happy to see u again, sis."

Koomson Baaba Rebecca added:

"The social media part is very true... the way destinies are being swapped on this app er...may God have mercy."

Eric Frimpong stated:

"God bless you, enemies are not God."

Mother reportedly sought help to locate Joyce

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mother of Joyce Dzidzor complained of not being able to reach her for days.

During the live stream discussion, a TikToker, Adepah, alleged that Joyce’s mother and her 19-year-old child are both in Germany and depend on Joyce Dzidzor Mensah for their rent.

She claimed Joyce had been the one paying their rent, but after months of losing contact with her, her mother became worried and started looking for help to locate her.

Source: YEN.com.gh