Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa Drops Prophecy for Ghana Movie Industry After Beverly Afaglo's Death
- Ghanaian prophetess Ama Boatengmaa has caused a stir with a doom prophecy about the Ghana Movie Industry
- The woman of God claimed to have seen another tragedy hit the Kumawood industry, following Beverly Afaglo's death
- The dire prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media, with some pleading for an intervention to avert the doom
A doom prophecy has been released about the Ghana Movie Industry, sparking concerns on the internet.
The Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke on Sunday, May 24, 2026, that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.
Her demise came on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared on his Instagram page.
The report of Beverly Afaglo's demise went viral on social media, sparking sadness on social media.
Barely a month after the death of Beverly Afaglo, which broke the hearts of Ghanaians, a doom prophecy has been released about the movie industry.
"Her eyes said it all": Sister of late Beverly Afaglo shares unreleased photo from actress' final days
The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.
Ama Boatengmaa prophesies to Ghana Movie Industry
Addressing her congregants on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa, who claimed to have predicted the death of Beverly, stated that another tragedy is coming.
"One actress has passed on already. I had earlier prophesied about that in December. Another death is coming," she said.
Although the woman of God didn't disclose the name of the Kumawood actress involved, she indicated that she is from Kumasi and has gained fame.
"The person is from Kumasi. The one coming is very serious because it will hit the nation hard. She is a nice lady with fame," she added.
Detailing the vision she had concerning how the death might come about, she said;
"She entered the bathroom and collapsed after an encounter with a demon. She would be found dead with blood from her mouth, and people won't know how the death came about."
The doom prophecy has caught the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, with some pleading with her to help avert the tragedy.
The TikTok video of Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa sharing the spiritual message is below:
Reactions after Ama Boatengmaa shares the prophecy
YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Ghanaian prophetess shared the spiritual message for the Ghana Movie Industry.
Perpdave wrote:
"Please try to reach out to that actress and pray for her."
Faustina Agyakum wrote:
"Please, Mama, help the person."
Cupcake wrote:
"We cancelled the death in the Mighty Name of Jesus."
Iamedemohenebaransy wrote:
"This woman's prophecy never fails. God help us."
Afia Brigit wrote:
"I heard this prophecy from Kama President, too, he said there will be another death in the industry."
Gbese Mantse reportedly passed away
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, known in private life as Tommy Okai, has reportedly passed away
This news came after he recently performed his traditional role during the lifting of the ban on noise-making
Choirmaster looks devastated as Ghana Music Award USA visits his house to pay tribute to Beverly Afaglo
A few days before he passed away, a frail-looking Gbese Mantse was seen using a walking stick to move around
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh