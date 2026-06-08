Ghanaian prophetess Ama Boatengmaa has caused a stir with a doom prophecy about the Ghana Movie Industry

The woman of God claimed to have seen another tragedy hit the Kumawood industry, following Beverly Afaglo's death

The dire prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media, with some pleading for an intervention to avert the doom

A doom prophecy has been released about the Ghana Movie Industry, sparking concerns on the internet.

Ghanaian prophetess Ama Boatengmaa drops a prophecy for the Ghana Movie Industry after Beverly Afaglo's death. Image credit: DePrince, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke on Sunday, May 24, 2026, that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.

Her demise came on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared on his Instagram page.

The report of Beverly Afaglo's demise went viral on social media, sparking sadness on social media.

Barely a month after the death of Beverly Afaglo, which broke the hearts of Ghanaians, a doom prophecy has been released about the movie industry.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

Ama Boatengmaa prophesies to Ghana Movie Industry

Addressing her congregants on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa, who claimed to have predicted the death of Beverly, stated that another tragedy is coming.

"One actress has passed on already. I had earlier prophesied about that in December. Another death is coming," she said.

Although the woman of God didn't disclose the name of the Kumawood actress involved, she indicated that she is from Kumasi and has gained fame.

"The person is from Kumasi. The one coming is very serious because it will hit the nation hard. She is a nice lady with fame," she added.

Detailing the vision she had concerning how the death might come about, she said;

"She entered the bathroom and collapsed after an encounter with a demon. She would be found dead with blood from her mouth, and people won't know how the death came about."

The doom prophecy has caught the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, with some pleading with her to help avert the tragedy.

The TikTok video of Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa sharing the spiritual message is below:

Reactions after Ama Boatengmaa shares the prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Ghanaian prophetess shared the spiritual message for the Ghana Movie Industry.

Perpdave wrote:

"Please try to reach out to that actress and pray for her."

Faustina Agyakum wrote:

"Please, Mama, help the person."

Cupcake wrote:

"We cancelled the death in the Mighty Name of Jesus."

Iamedemohenebaransy wrote:

"This woman's prophecy never fails. God help us."

Afia Brigit wrote:

"I heard this prophecy from Kama President, too, he said there will be another death in the industry."

The Ghana Movie Industry mourns after Beverly Afaglo's husband Choirmaster announced her tragic death . Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Gbese Mantse reportedly passed away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, known in private life as Tommy Okai, has reportedly passed away

This news came after he recently performed his traditional role during the lifting of the ban on noise-making

A few days before he passed away, a frail-looking Gbese Mantse was seen using a walking stick to move around

Source: YEN.com.gh