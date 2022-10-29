Ghanaian TV and radio personality Kofi Adomah has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after sharing a dance video of his wife

The clip captured Miracle Adomah in comfy clothing walking down a street and stopping at a point to display some talented dance moves

Many social media users who saw the post expressed their admiration for Miracle and how well she dances

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Well-Known Ghanaian radio personality Kofi Adomah has recently got many entertained after blessing timelines with a dance video of his lovely wife, Miracle Adomah.

Kofi Adomah with his wife, Miracle dancing on a street Photo credit: @kofiadomahnwanwani

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram had Miracle rocking a sweat pant with black jacket and sneakers, walking on a street abroad while displaying various dance moves in public with no care. Her face was however not captured in the video.

Her husband, Kofi Adomah shared the post with the caption;

Mrs I miss you wai

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many Ghanaians have had a lot to say since the video surfaced. At the time of this publication, over 11,000 views and 21 comments have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh