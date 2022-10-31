The alleged death of a Ghanaian young man who got unto a fight over increased trotro fare has sparked reactions online

@Murphy_vainn a witness, revealed that the deceased kept complaining about the increment, which pissed off the bus driver and conductor, and they decided not to complete the journey

The car was sent back to the terminal, where a fight broke out between the passenger and the trotro mate resulting in the alleged loss of life

A Ghanaian young man has sadly lost his life after an altercation with a trotro mate over an increase in car fare.

Gathered crowd at the trotro terminal witnessing what has happened, Ghana cedis notes Photo credit: @Murphy_vainn/Twitter, ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Murphy_vainn had him recounting that the deceased young man began complaining about the GH₵2 increase in fare and ended up irritating the driver and the conductor. Hence, they drove the car back to the station.

At the station, the passenger refused to get out of the car, which got people, including the trotro mate attempting to pull him out. A massive fight broke out right after they managed to get him out of the car, eventually leading to the passenger allegedly losing his life.

At the time of this publication, over 970 retweets with 446 quote tweets and 1,650 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@GhanaSocialU commented:

So no one in the car could remove jx 2ghc out of their pocket for peace to prevail n u guys all sat through this for a guy to die over 2ghc?! Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God ! So no son of God was in the car? Y’all stvpid as hell..dvmb idiots!

@kobinaMens2 wrote:

Saddest thing I’ve seen this year. At least one passenger could’ve volunteered to pay the 2ghc to end this and that mate and the driver could’ve done better. Why will you guys drag this to the extent of losing someone’s life. Ghana de3 Ei

@adwoa_dela replied:

And the mate and his driver will also pay the price of not been tolerant. So sad for both of them. They’ve all lost their lives. One to the grave and the other to prison.

@Redeemer002 said:

Blaming government for his death is like blaming Kalyjay for ignoring the plight of a follower in his dm that caused the loss of life. The government does not influence the hike of fuel prices globally.

Source: YEN.com.gh