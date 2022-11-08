A young woman has recently got many talking online after opening up about how her own country's people scammed her

She revealed finding a large piece of cement paper skillfully stuffed into a smoked fish she had purchased

In a video, the Canada-based Ghanaian woman expressed her disappointment and surprise that something of that sort happened to her

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has recently taken to social media to express her frustration after purchasing smoked fish from Ghana and realising that it had been stuffed with cement paper to make it look bigger.

Woman holding the fish and paper, opening the paper

Source: Getty Images

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @KwabenaGyam_ had the woman recounting that she is in Canada and hence arranged for the fish to be sent to her only for her to be scammed. She admitted that she used to hear similar news like that pertaining to sellers using dubious means to push their products, but she never believed them until now.

The anonymous woman expressed her disappointment in dishonest acts like that and advised sellers to deter from that.

The video attracted many reactions from social media users. At the time of this publication, over 500 retweets with 70 quote tweets and 1591 likes have been gathered.

The full video has been liked below;

Ghanaian Man Buying Bucket Of Tomatoes By The Street Side Gets Scammed In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man was sadly scammed by a group of men recently who were selling tomatoes by the roadside, and the video got many talking since it surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana had the man picking from several buckets of tomatoes. The sellers proceeded to pour the tomatoes into a poly bag only to find that the bottom of the bucket had been filled with husk instead of tomatoes.

@pulseghana shared the post with the caption;

Wait...what??!

The post got many Ghanaians reacting. At the time of this publication, over 153,000 and 492 comments have been gathered.

