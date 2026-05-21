A man has taken to social media to share his journey from struggling student life abroad to becoming a successful entrepreneur in Canada

He relocated to Toronto in 2022, where he initially lived in modest conditions while adjusting to life in a new country

His entrepreneurship journey later led to the growth of a marketing agency and a moving company that achieved significant revenue milestones

A Nigerian man, Adewuyi Tamilore, has shared his remarkable journey from struggling student life abroad to becoming a successful entrepreneur in Canada, highlighting years of sacrifice, resilience and steady growth.

Tamilore relocated to Toronto in 2022, leaving behind a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria to pursue new academic and professional opportunities.

The Nigerian entrepreneur reflects on how relocation reshaped his academic and financial path. Photo credit: Carlos Osorio/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, he said the transition came with significant challenges as he had to adapt to a more modest living condition upon arrival.

He recounted that he initially lived in a sparsely furnished room, sleeping on a basic mattress on the floor while adjusting to life in a new country.

To support himself and fund his studies, he took up work as a store cashier before moving into ride-hailing services.

He later purchased his first vehicle and began driving for Uber and making deliveries, navigating harsh winter conditions to meet earning targets and sustain his daily needs.

Despite the demanding schedule, Tamilore remained committed to his education and went on to graduate from college with honours, emerging on top of his class.

Following graduation, he secured a corporate role but continued working part-time in delivery services to maintain financial stability.

In December 2023, he eventually resigned from his office job to focus fully on building his own business ventures.

He converted his living space into a working office, dedicated time to studying business development strategies, and continued to grow his entrepreneurial ambitions while awaiting permanent residency status in Canada.

Over time, his marketing agency gained traction, attracting major clients and crossing its first six-figure revenue milestone.

He later expanded into a moving company, which he said went on to generate over one million dollars in revenue.

Tamilore’s journey has since drawn attention online as an example of persistence and long-term commitment to personal and professional growth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh