A gorgeous soon-to-be mother has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video that captured her pregnancy transformation surfaced.

Lady before conceiving and her new look as a pregnant woman Photo credit: @dr_nzo/TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @dr_nzo had her sharing a clip that compared when how fair and slim she looked before conceiving and how dark and heavy she currently looks being pregnant.

She shared the post with the caption;

strange things!

Many who saw the video expressed their surprise at how different she currently looks. At the time of this publication, close to 97,000 likes, over 3,400 comments, and 5,466 have been racked up.

TikTok users react to the lady's pregnancy transformation

@katlego_claire said:

No waycan we see post pregnancy

@ntaby2020 commented:

The reason why the elders associate pregnancy with "damage" , we really get damaged

@seemane.katz wrote:

when i get pregnant, i think i am going to wear a mask for 9 months...my very own pandemic

@capricorn_ladyyy replied:

I don't think I want kids anymore

From @happinesselsie:

YoohNow I am not having no more kids after seeing this

@phelisad commented:

The way I want to have a baby now, and then I always find reasons to not Nah I'm scared of this mos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman recently got many social media users talking after sharing a video of herself.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @tabsalterego had her sharing a picture of herself before she got pregnant alongside photos of her during pregnancy.

Many who saw the young mother's video took to the comments section to share their experiences and opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 1.3 million likes with close to 14,200 comments and 33,000 shares.

Source: YEN.com.gh