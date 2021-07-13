Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with her latest gold-themed photos

The musician and model was seen laying on the floor as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for her occasional photo releases on social media which always cause traffic on her page

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her latest photos dressed in nothing but what looked like gold.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her photo releases on social media did not disappoint this time round as she dazzled in the photos.

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen flaunting her beauty as she lay on the decorated floor.

Golden Girl: Hajia4reall takes over social media with photos dressed in 'gold nkoaa'. Source: Instagram/hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing a gold-themed dress that was fixed with tiny gold-looking accessories as she relaxed on the floor.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall was seen also sporting golden-coloured hair to match her outfit.

The part-time musician complemented her looks with expensive-looking gold ornaments and was also wearing gold-coloured shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them: "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Living my life like it’s golden #Godschild #GoGetta#Highstar"

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

Actress salmamumin wrote: "We are your country, fix us"

___deli_xx had this to say: Say sayy sayyy whattt

amescofoovi also commented: "African queen"

fifiunsual came in with the comment: "Gad damn foreall"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that they really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

Meanwhile, actress and model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has opened up on her repentance journey and has said it is not as easy as she thought it would be.

While speaking atop a building in a viral video, the actress was heard saying that the 'born again' journey was not all that rosy.

She said she was going through a lot now due to the sins of her past and the fact that the devil wanted to capitalize on her flaws.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh