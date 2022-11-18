A young Ghanaian boy known as Joshua Yakubu has won much admiration from social media users following a video of his handiwork which surfaced online

Nana Akwasi, the gentleman who came across the storey building Joshua single-handedly designed and built, entreated Ghanaians to help the boy grow into his fullest potential

Netizens who saw the post took to the comments section to applaud the boy's talent and wish him the very best

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A talented and smart young man recently left many mouths open after a storey building he constructed surfaced on social media.

Joshua standing beside Nana Akwasi, the boy's handiwork, talented Joshua Photo credit: Daakyehene Nana Akwasi

Source: Facebook

A gentleman identified as Nana Akwasi shared in the video on Facebook that he came to the boy's area in Kumasi to work when he and his team came across the mini-building in construction. At once, they were mesmerised by it and wondered who was responsible for it, only to be directed to an 11-year-old boy.

The young boy, identified as Joshua Yakubu, revealed that he had never received any training or apprenticeship in building construction, but it came to him just like that.

Nana Akwasi took the opportunity to solicit support for the young boy to live up to his fullest potential.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of this publication, over 200 reactions with 55 comments and 397 shares have been left under the post.

Ghanaians react to the 11-year-old Kumasi-based boy who is building a 2-storey house from scratch

Ophelia Christy Konadu commented:

What a brilliant boy

Maame Akua Owusu Ansah suggested:

Bro it won't be bad if u mentor him ooo

Perpetual Osei said:

Wow what a talent, may God bless this boy

Perpetual Osei commented:

N he is an architect too cos he drew the plan in mind n construct it ooooo wow

From @Appiah Gyadu Darocha

This is incredible

The full video has been linked below;

Young Ghanaian Boy Builds Mansion Out Of Cardboard, Explains Its Features And Puts It On Sale For GH₵35

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian TikToker, @skjunior54, shared a house that a young boy built out of cardboard on social media, eliciting many netizens' responses.

The young boy explained the house's many features in the video and concluded that he was selling it for GH₵35.

The young boy, Michael Aryiteey, explained that he had included an innovative feature in the cardboard house that made the lights come on only at night while the fans worked during the day. He added that there were no batteries in the house yet, so he could not demonstrate how the light bulbs and fans worked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh