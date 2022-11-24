Christiano Ronaldo's fan in Ghana has thrown his support behind Portugal in the World Cup

According to the passionate young man who was interviewed by Pulse Ghana, Ronaldo is a like a father to him

He explained that the car he currently uses was bought from the money he made after betting behind Ronaldo in Real Madrid

A passionate football fan who is a die-hard fan of Christian Ronaldo has tipped Portugal to win against Ghana in the World Cup fixture slated for November 24, 2022.

In an interview with Street Quiz King Nanaday on Pulse Ghana, the gentleman knelt down on his feet declaring that he can die for Christiano Ronaldo.

"I placed a bet when Christiano Ronaldo was with Real Madrid and I won. That is what I put into an investment plan and got this car. I can die for him. I am a Ghanaian but because of Ronaldo, I want Portugal to win," he said.

What Ghanaians are telling the man supporting Portugal against Ghana

Below were some reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh from the comment section of the video shared by Pulse Ghana.

Nana Yaw said:

We pray at the end of Ghana Game we will Partey But for now let’s not make Dede,We go Kyereh them what we got‼️ Kudus to Ghana in Advance.

Alhaji Saidil Bashari Sultaan mentioned:

The player to look after in the Portuguese side is Bernardo silver. He is the dangerous player to watch out not Ronaldo

Rotich Nels indicated:

My phone screen is cracked, so I am not seeing the post very well. But, base on people's comment here, it is really very sad to divorce such woman, some men won't see heaven.

