Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, vowed to protect citizens abroad from any harmful act

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's comes after the recent xenophobic attacks that have started in South Africa

The Minister vowed that the government is committed to safeguarding Ghanaians' rights and dignity everywhere they are

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Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has sent a strong signal that the government will not sleep on its responsibility to defend and protect Ghanaians living abroad.

The Foreign Affairs Minister's comment comes after reports of renewed attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa. The incidents have exposed the constant threat of xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto, promises that the government will protect Ghanaians abroad following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: @okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based TV3 Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said a key responsibility of the Foreign Affairs Ministry is to protect Ghanaians abroad. He emphasised that the government will pursue this core mandate without compromise.

He underscored that no Ghanaian, regardless of location, will be left vulnerable or without state protection.

“We have demonstrated that we will not compromise when it comes to protecting the rights of Ghanaians and ensuring that their dignity and humanity are preserved, and that is what the Foreign Ministry exists to do."

"Every Ghanaian everywhere must have the confidence that when I am in harm’s way and in trouble, I will not be left alone and that my Foreign Ministry and government will stand up for me and fight for me and will seek to protect my interests and seek to preserve my rights and that is a very clear message we are sending out with very profound respect and we will continue to ensure that Ghanaians everywhere are treated with respect,” he added.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said ensuring the safety of citizens across borders is also important to Africa's collective progress.

He warned that xenophobic violence not only endangers lives but also weakens the foundations of pan-African unity and longstanding ties among nations on the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh