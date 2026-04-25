Veteran football boss Pep Guardiola hit 40 career trophies after steering Manchester City to the 2026 EFL Cup triumph

The Manchester City boss has now lifted 40 honours across spells with Europe’s elite clubs, with more silverware still within reach

Guardiola’s trophy haul continues to grow as Manchester City lead the EPL title race and chases further success

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2–0 in the 2026 EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 22, 2026, a victory that further cemented Pep Guardiola’s legendary status in football management.

The triumph at Wembley Stadium took Guardiola’s overall trophy count to 40 career titles, including minor honours.

Pep Guardiola lifts the 40th trophy of his illustrious managerial career after Manchester City's EFL Cup final win against Arsenal. Image credit: Glyn Kirk, Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The hugely successful football tactician could add to his already impressive haul as Man City eye the 2025/26 Premier League silverware at the expense of Arsenal.

Man City win 2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal started the 2026 EFL Cup final on the front foot, immediately taking control and creating the first real chances of the contest.

Kai Havertz was the first to test James Trafford, but the Manchester City shot-stopper reacted well to keep the effort out. Shortly after, Bukayo Saka produced two quick attempts from narrow angles, yet Trafford remained alert and denied him on both occasions.

The pressure continued from Arsenal, with Leandro Trossard seeing a strike blocked before Piero Hincapié rose highest from a corner, only to send his header over the crossbar.

The opening half was not only competitive but also tense, with disciplinary action coming into play as both Hincapié and Abdukodir Khusanov were shown yellow cards by referee Peter Bankes.

Despite Arsenal’s early dominance, Manchester City gradually worked their way into the game. Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland both went close to breaking the deadlock before half-time, but neither side could find a finishing touch.

In the end, a lively and evenly contested first half finished goalless, with both teams still searching for the breakthrough in the high-stakes final.

Meanwhile, Haaland and Havertz each had efforts blocked early in the second half, while Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was booked after rushing out of his area to foul Doku, as BB Sport reported.

Manchester City started to grow into the game as they took more control in midfield, with Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki all helping to create sustained pressure on the opposition.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 60th minute when young defender Nico O’Reilly climbed highest to meet a delivery from Cherki, heading home after an error from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

City wasted no time in extending their lead, as just four minutes later O’Reilly struck again. This time, he powered in another header from a well-placed cross by Matheus Nunes, putting his side firmly in control with a quickfire double.

Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori forcing a save from Trafford and later hitting the post. Gabriel Jesus also struck the crossbar as the Gunners searched for a way back into the game.

List of Guardiola's 40 career trophies

Meanwhile, it was a special night for Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers alongside the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Vicente del Bosque.

While Ferguson is regarded as the manager with the most titles won (49), according to GiveMeSport, Guardiola is just behind with 40.

However, contemporary boss Joe Mourinho is far below the pecking order with 26 honours.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the most successful manager in the EFL Cup's history with six titles. Image credit: ManCity

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh has listed each piece of silverware the former Barcelona boss has clinched following Man City's Wembley victory, as cited by Wikipedia.

2008–09: La Liga — Barcelona 2008–09: Copa del Rey — Barcelona 2008–09: UEFA Champions League — Barcelona 2009: Supercopa de España — Barcelona 2009: UEFA Super Cup — Barcelona 2009: FIFA Club World Cup — Barcelona 2009/10: La Liga — Barcelona 2010: Supercopa de España — Barcelona 2010/11: La Liga — Barcelona 2010/11: UEFA Champions League — Barcelona 2011: Supercopa de España — Barcelona 2011: UEFA Super Cup — Barcelona 2011: FIFA Club World Cup — Barcelona 2011/12: Copa del Rey — Barcelona 2013: UEFA Super Cup — Bayern Munich 2013: FIFA Club World Cup — Bayern Munich 2013/14: Bundesliga — Bayern Munich 2013/14: DFB-Pokal — Bayern Munich 2014/15: Bundesliga — Bayern Munich 2015/16: Bundesliga — Bayern Munich 2015/16: DFB-Pokal — Bayern Munich 2017/18: Premier League — Manchester City 2017/18: EFL Cup — Manchester City 2018: FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2018/19: Premier League — Manchester City 2018/19: FA Cup — Manchester City 2018/19: EFL Cup — Manchester City 2019: FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2019/20: EFL Cup — Manchester City 2020/21: Premier League — Manchester City 2020/21: EFL Cup — Manchester City 2021/22: Premier League — Manchester City 2022/23: Premier League — Manchester City 2022/23: FA Cup — Manchester City 2022/23: UEFA Champions League — Manchester City 2023: UEFA Super Cup — Manchester City 2023: FIFA Club World Cup — Manchester City 2023/24: Premier League — Manchester City 2024: FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2025/26: EFL Cup — Manchester City

Guardiola speaks on 2025 AFCON final troubles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Guardiola described the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title to Morocco as a "surprise".

The Manchester City manager shared his thoughts after CAF's Appeal Board overturned the original result on March 17, a ruling that has split opinion across the football world.

Source: YEN.com.gh