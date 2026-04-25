Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, sparked reactions when she was seen in a video playing with her father

She had earlier caused outrage by seemingly denouncing her father during the separation drama, drawing criticism online

Afua Asantewaa sparked online outrage when she disclosed that she had separated from her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, who grabbed headlines after ‘denying’ her father amid her parents’ separation drama, was videoed spending quality time with Kofi Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa sparked an online frenzy on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, when she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Kofi Aduonum plays with Afua Etruwaa, his daughter, who daughter who denied her during the divorce drama with Afua Asantewaa. Photo credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum

Source: Facebook

She said during a conversation with Prophet Fire Oja that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children, and that they were still legally married rather than divorced.

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not a big deal," she said.

She later went even further, slamming her husband for being a 'deadbeat' who contributed little to their upkeep while together.

“Ask my husband if, when he left Ghana for Canada, he even had GH₵1 in his pocket? Tell him to ask his brother, then when all three of us went to Canada, was it not my money, over $1,200, that was used to rent for us?" she ranted in a viral TikTok video.

Afua Asantewaa’s daughter denies father

Amid the drama stirred up over Afua Asantewaa’s marriage, her eldest daughter, Afua Etruwaa, sparked an online frenzy after wading into the controversy.

In a TikTok Live session by her mother, Afia was asked whether she could recognise her father based on his recent actions.

In response, Afia Etruwaa beamed with a smile as she nodded in agreement, appearing to denounce her father in public.

Afua Etruwaa plays with her dad

In a TikTok video shared by Afua Asantewaa after the reunion showed Afua Etruwaa and Kofi Aduonum having fun in their home.

The young lady was dancing and throwing a ball to her father, who caught it and threw it back to her.

She wore a wide smile as she played with her dad to show the joy she had as they bonded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to joy in Aduonum's home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Afua Asantewaa on TikTok. Read them below:

Wife of baby Shane 💍🔐❤️ said:

"How can I like this 10000 times 🥰🥰🥰."

SON OF AFUA ASANTEWAA👩‍🍼 wrote:

"My family mummy show a red heart❤️here."

Cilla_Mekay💕 said:

"They are just telling us to mind our business 😁."

PRISSYLOV 👸❤️👸 wrote:

"Washing my hands of people’s relationships. They made me 3rd person 😩."

Hikky💜💜 said:

"Eiii, so we are third person now 😂😂😂."

GLORYSAM ENTERPRISE wrote:

"Me and peoples relationship matters sune sune."

Adom Groundnut paste said:

"Glory be to God for calming every storm down."

EfyaLicia2024 wrote:

"Herh! This man has proved he got a big heart for his wife and this child, despite the disgrace. Kudos to you, Mr Aduonum."

Adutwumwaa Ernestina said:

"What a lovely family you people make me feel happy now more happiness 🙏."

Acheampong wrote:

"Father of the year 💌💌💌💌💌💌💌💌💌❤️‍🩹🌹 God bless your home ❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh