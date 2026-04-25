President John Dramani Mahama has stated some economic achievements chalked by his government since January 2025

The President further assured the business community that he is committed to creating a favourable climate for further economic development

President Mahama made these comments when a delegation of the CEO Network Ghana paid a courtesy call to the Presidency

President John Dramani Mahama has given a firm assurance to Chief Executives and business owners of the government's commitment to creating a favourable investment climate for economic development.

The President gave this assurance when a delegation of the CEO Network Ghana paid a courtesy call to the Presidency.

President John Mahama says Ghana's economy is growing since he took over as Head of State. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

The delegation was led by Ernest De-Graft Egyir, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the CEO Network Ghana and the Ghana CEO Summit. The over 130-member delegation was at the Presidency to invite the President to be the Guest of Honour at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit slated for 28th May.

Addressing the delegation, President Mahama said the government appreciated the private sector's contribution to the economy through the creation of jobs and shared wealth.

He assured them that his government would work hard to sustain economic gains.

President Mahama indicated that the 24-Hour Economy Policy was an essential intervention to grow production, maximise infrastructure and increase job creation.

"Government deeply values the contribution that you’re making as we believe rebuilding and transforming the Ghanaian economy must be done in close partnership with the private sector."

"I therefore encourage your members to assess opportunities within this framework and engage the government in the support needed to implement this effectively," he added.

President Mahama pledged to continue fiscal discipline, eliminate waste, and redirect the resources into productive interventions, such as the Big Push infrastructure programme, Adwumawura, and the Free Primary Healthcare.

"Our GDP has surpassed the $100 billion mark; it is estimated at $114 billion. And we have jumped from number 11 in Africa to number 8 in Africa in terms of GDP size. Our debt has been reduced to sustainable levels."

"The business environment today is stronger than it was in the recent past, as business confidence has revived. Foreign direct investment is increasing, and domestic investment is also picking up," he added.

The President also spoke about efforts to reduce corruption and promote transparency through the introduction of advanced technology, including AI, in the computation of duties and levies.

Source: YEN.com.gh