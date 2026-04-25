Renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly called RNAQ, denied claims that he was poor when he married his ex-wife

The founder of Bills indicated that he funded their luxurious wedding in 2016 and used his own car for the ceremony

Ghanaians who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has for the first time commented on the divorce of his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

RNAQ denied public claims that his ex-wife suffered with him in poverty, and he ignored her after she supported him to become wealthy.

RNAQ shares his side of the story in the ongoing divorce case with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye. Photo credit: RNAQ

Source: Facebook

In an interview with media personality, Delay, the business mogul stated that he was a wealthy man before marrying his ex-wife. RNAQ added that he funded their luxurious wedding when they got married in 2016.

"I was working before I married her. I had started my business even before I married her. I had started making money before I married her because I funded our wedding fully."

"So, if I had never had money, I couldn't have married her because we had a luxurious wedding. I had money before I got married to her, so I spent a lot of money marrying her. Before I married her, I had bought a car, a VW Passat. I had a car before I got married, and that was what we used for our wedding," he added.

RNAQ insisted that almost all the allegations levelled against him after the news of their divorce became public are false.

"99% of the issues circulating about our marriage are not true," RNAQ emphasised.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to QNAQ's divorce saga

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Delay on Facebook. Read them below:

Adwoa Champion said:

"Nanka, who should fund the wedding? As if you did the lady a favour, boi."

Millicent Bio wrote:

“A very luxurious wedding and not a very luxury wedding, Breda 🥴🥴."

Bro Ed said:

"To Delay, I think we should applaud her for acting smart in bringing to us this interview because the trending stories surrounding his divorce ruling and especially those coming from the lady’s camp really needed this opportunity for some explanations to be done, if not, this young man would have been the most hated rich man alive in Ghana😀."

Nanette Mystique wrote:

"Damage control....but 3nfa."

Kwaku Afri-Yie said:

"When did you start dating her before you finally married her. Relationships start with dating."

Gilbert Nana Amakye Arthur wrote:

"Delay, there are two sides to every story. Please interview the ex-wife."

Diana Daisy Arko-Addison said:

"The lady says she helped you before you married her."

Esther Nketiah wrote:

"How old was he when he had the Passatt?"

Source: YEN.com.gh