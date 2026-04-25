Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, has responded to critics who claim she has not changed post-prison

Agradaa used the opportunity to explain what it means to change and to repent, indicating that she is still God's child

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, born Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, has responded to those who claim she has not changed even after serving a one-year jail term.

Agradaa responds to Ghanaians who claim she has not changed after returning from prison. Photo credit: Agradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa was imprisoned for 15 years on July 3, 2025, for fraud and false advertising. However, the sentence was reduced to one year after an appeal, hence her release on March 3, 2026.

According to Agradaa, many people claim she hasn't changed despite her ordeal. Responding to such critics, Agradaa said that there is a difference between change and repentance.

She indicated that she had repented but not changed, since several people in Ghana were still the same. Agradaa said that she had repented and become an instrument of use for God.

"If someone says I haven't changed, I first ask if that person has changed. I don't even understand Ghanaians. Jesus said there is no righteous person on earth except Him. Some people are sinning and haven't changed, yet they talk about me. If you say I haven't repented, then I will understand. I can't live a fake life. I speak with zeal and charisma. The only thing I won't do is fight in public."

"God has selected and purified me. He will use me to his glory. So, now I no longer talk about people but rather about God," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Agradaa's comment on her change stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@akokc_ said:

"Agradaaa no dey prison??? Ahh, what is going on in Ghana?"

@bowerthegreat wrote:

"Sia, this is what she dey talk."

@mr_kwabla said:

"She is back to default settings. We knew all those apologies were for the antics. We will now see the real agradaa."

@PedhrinoFCB wrote:

"Lmao 😂 Agradaa playbook."

@BenGhazzy55834 said:

"They want you to be poor 😂😂."

@khibinkoom2 wrote:

"Asem o😅😅."

@freedcaptive23 said:

"Eno be she do am, she was caught by the legs, and so she was able to free herself. Next time it will be her hands, there we will see! 🙂."

@freedcaptive23 wrote:

"Ghanafoɔ na yɛ pɛ."

Source: YEN.com.gh