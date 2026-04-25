Carlos Queiroz has shown he is not only tactically sharp but also appreciates the finer things in life

The 73-year-old, unveiled as Black Stars coach this week, has already begun work in his new role

He has been tasked with leading Ghana at the 2026 World Cup after signing a four-month deal

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has already given a glimpse into his personality, both on and off the pitch.

The experienced manager wasted no time settling into his new role, turning up at the Accra Sports Stadium to observe the Black Galaxies during a friendly match against Aduana Stars.

But beyond the football, it was his choice of accessory that caught attention.

Carlos Queiroz shows off his expensive timepiece worth $30,000 as he commences work as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Carlos Queiroz flaunts $30k watch

In a photo shared on X by sports journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Queiroz was seen wearing a Hublot Big Bang watch, reportedly valued at $30,000.

The price tag reflects his taste for quality, although it is hardly surprising for someone with a coaching career that spans more than four decades.

Below is the photo of Queiroz's watch, as shared on X:

For context, Hublot watches typically range from about $4,000 to over $58,000, with most popular models averaging between $10,000 and $12,000.

Entry-level or pre-owned pieces can start around $1,000, while high-end creations like the Big Bang Tourbillon can command prices well above $100,000.

Queiroz keeps eye on local players

Away from the spotlight of luxury, Queiroz’s main focus remains firmly on the job.

The 73-year-old was joined by his assistant Roger De Sa as they assessed players assembled by Black Galaxies head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle.

A 32-man squad has been in camp throughout the week, using training sessions and friendly matches to sharpen their level.

Carlos Queiroz describes himself as a 'winning coach', downplaying talks of him being defensive in his game plan. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

These games are also giving the technical team a clearer picture of the talent available locally.

In one such outing, the Black Galaxies recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, according to Ghanafa.org.

Hearts of Oak defender Ali Mohammed opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Richmond Opoku was fouled in the box.

The game came alive late on thanks to Kedzie Korblah Junior, who grabbed a well-taken brace after coming off the bench.

Both goals were set up by Prince Tweneboah, capping an impressive team display.

When is Carlos Queiroz's first match?

Queiroz’s first real test will come against Mexico on May 22 in a pre-World Cup friendly.

However, the match falls outside the FIFA window, meaning several regulars may not be available.

This opens the door for fringe players and home-based talents to make a case for themselves.

Reports already suggest that Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro, both with Barça Atlètic, could be handed opportunities.

Queiroz has admitted the Ghana job is the toughest challenge of his career, but his early moves show a coach ready to get to work and make an impact.

Queiroz warns Ghana's World Cup opponents

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz sent a strong message to Ghana’s World Cup rivals during his unveiling.

The 73-year-old admitted the challenge ahead but insisted he is fully ready for the task.

Source: YEN.com.gh