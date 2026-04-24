Elderly Man Found Dead Behind Accra General Post Office
An elderly man has been found dead behind the General Post Office in Accra, prompting concern among residents in the area.
According to eyewitness accounts, the man was initially thought to be asleep when he was first noticed. However, suspicions grew after he remained motionless for an extended period, leading to closer observation by passersby.
The situation was subsequently reported to the police, who have since been called to the scene to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As of now, authorities have yet to publicly address the matter or provide further details regarding the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.
The development has drawn attention in the area, with residents expressing concern as they await official communication from law enforcement.
Watch the X video below.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh