An elderly man has been found dead behind the General Post Office in Accra, prompting concern among residents in the area.

Elderly Man Found Dead Behind Accra General Post Office

Source: UGC

According to eyewitness accounts, the man was initially thought to be asleep when he was first noticed. However, suspicions grew after he remained motionless for an extended period, leading to closer observation by passersby.

The situation was subsequently reported to the police, who have since been called to the scene to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of now, authorities have yet to publicly address the matter or provide further details regarding the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.

The development has drawn attention in the area, with residents expressing concern as they await official communication from law enforcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh