Antoine Semenyo has disclosed the surprising reason he laughed during his first meeting with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances for City, proving a vital asset in their late-season run-in

Dan Owusu has delivered a strong message of encouragement to Semenyo, urging him to keep improving at Manchester City

The former Bournemouth attacker helped Manchester City to lift the 2026 EFL Cup, defeating Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley

Antoine Semenyo has disclosed a humorous first impression of working under Pep Guardiola, admitting the Manchester City boss left him “laughing” during their early squad interactions following his January move.

The Ghanaian forward completed a high-profile £62.5 million switch from AFC Bournemouth and immediately settled into life at Manchester City, signing a long-term contract that runs until 2031 after approval from sporting director Hugo Viana.

Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo opens up on his first dressing-room experience under Guardiola. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo was brought in to add pace, directness and attacking flexibility to a City frontline that needed fresh energy after a mid-season dip in form.

His arrival has already made a strong impact, with five goals in 12 Premier League appearances, helping City’s push for silverware, as Transfermarkt notes.

His signing also coincided with City’s strong cup run, including their 2026 EFL Cup triumph over Arsenal, as the club continues to compete for a potential domestic treble.

Antoine Semenyo has five Premier League goals for Manchester City this season. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on his early days at the club, Semenyo described Guardiola’s personality in detail during an interview on the All Out Football podcast on YouTube.

“He was just so energetic. I went into his office, soft music playing in the background, and it actually smelled really nice,” Semenyo said.

“He welcomed me and said, ‘We’re happy to have you here. Continue your fine form and hopefully we’ll compete for the league’.”

Inside Guardiola’s unique approach

Semenyo went on to explain how Pep Guardiola switches from relaxed charm to intense focus during team meetings, a contrast that initially caught him off guard.

“He’s generally relaxed off the pitch,” Semenyo added. “But when you get into meetings, that’s where he becomes serious. I remember the first one, he was pacing up and down in front of everyone. I was thinking, ‘Is this normal?’”

As stated by City Extra, the Black Stars of Ghana forward continued:

“I looked around and nobody was laughing, so I realised I was the only one reacting. You can see how passionate he is about every detail.”

Meanwhile, Semenyo’s seamless adaptation has been praised within the club, with his explosive style fitting well into Guardiola’s tactical system as City regain momentum in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a former Ghana international, Dan Owusu, also offered encouragement, reportedly saying:

“He has the tools to become one of the best forwards from Ghana in Europe, but he must stay focused and keep improving every season.”

Antoine Semenyo among top 5 African stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been tipped as one of the top five African players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining his rapid rise.

His explosive club form has put him firmly in the spotlight as Ghana look to make an impact in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh