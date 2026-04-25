An international human rights group has raised concerns over the Ghana Police Service’s handling of the “mysterious” death of a 25-year-old in South Africa

The group criticised the police service for closing the case despite what it described as unresolved questions and troubling circumstances surrounding the incident

Amid growing concern over Israel Ashitei Kamoah’s death, the group has called for the case to be reopened in both Ghana and South Africa, urging a full, independent, cross-jurisdictional investigation

Speaking on the matter, HRA Chair Saad Kassis-Mohamed has drawn widespread attention with his comments, adding a strong voice to the growing calls for a deeper investigation into the case

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The death of 25-year-old Ghanaian Israel Ashitei Kamoah in South Africa has taken a new turn following concerns raised by the Human Rights Association (HRA) over how the case was handled by authorities.

The Human Rights Association has raised concerns over the Police's handling of the Israel Ashitei Kamoah case. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook, maskblog_/Instagram, Hotelier Maldives

Source: UGC

In a press statement issued on April 24, 2026, the Association expressed strong reservations about the handling of the case by the Ghana Police Service, stating that the circumstances surrounding the death raise serious questions that require further examination.

According to the HRA, there are indications of possible foul play, and it questioned the decision to close the initial police inquiry in Ghana after preliminary steps were taken.

The group is therefore calling for urgent and thorough investigations by "competent" authorities in both South Africa and Ghana to ensure a full understanding of what led to the young man’s death.

"The circumstances surrounding his death, including credible evidence of foul play and the apparent premature closure of the initial police inquiry, demand urgent and thorough investigation by the competent authorities of both South Africa and Ghana."

“The HRA calls specifically on the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa to reopen and rigorously investigate the circumstances of Ashitei Kamoah’s death, including the veracity of the post-mortem determination and the events captured on CCTV. The Association further calls on the Government of Ghana to provide full consular and investigative support to the family, and to engage directly with the South African authorities to ensure that this case receives the cross-border cooperation it requires,” the statement read.

The Association further indicated that it will file formal communications in support of the family’s quest for justice and has also called on individuals linked to the arrangement of the trip to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations in both countries.

Read details about Israel Ashitei Kamoah in the Instagram post below.

Human Rights Association Chair, Saad Kassis-Mohamed, speaks

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of the HRA, Saad Kassis-Mohamed, stressed the need for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the circumstances of the death.

He described Israel Ashitei Kamoah as a young man with promising prospects whose final moments raised unanswered questions.

“Israel Ashitei Kamoah was a young man with his entire future ahead of him. He was 25 years old. He sent a warning to his family the day before he died. His body was returned without vital organs. A police inquiry was opened and closed without adequate accountability. This is not a matter that can be allowed to rest. The HRA demands a full, independent, and cross-jurisdictional investigation and will not cease in its advocacy until the family receives the answers and the justice they deserve,” he stated.

The Human Rights Association is an initiative affiliate of the WeCare Foundation, based in Cape Town, with activities across Africa, South Asia, and the Gulf region.

Watch as the mother of Israel Ashitei Kamoah speaks in the X video below.

Israel Ashitei Kamoah dies in South Africa

Israel Ashitei Kamoah reportedly died on March 30, 2026, just five days after arriving in South Africa.

Reports indicate that he was recruited for the trip by a woman who managed all aspects of his travel arrangements and allegedly instructed him to keep the journey confidential.

The day before his death, he reportedly sent a message to a cousin identifying the woman and stating she should be held responsible should anything happen to him.

After his remains were repatriated to Ghana, an examination at LEKMA Mortuary reportedly indicated that his heart, lungs, and liver were missing.

CCTV footage is also said to show him being forcibly taken against his will, while the South African post-mortem report attributed his death to self-implications [Expletive].

The initial police inquiry in Ghana was closed after the woman involved was questioned and released. However, the family has since escalated the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service as pressure mounts for a deeper probe.

The Ghanaian community mourns after a father and student dies in a Chicago snow accident. Image credit: Prophakwa

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian father and student dies in Chicago

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian community in the United States is mourning the painful loss of Felix Owusu, a young family man whose life was cut short in a tragic road accident in Chicago.

Felix died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28, after his car collided with a trailer on Wilmington–Peotone Road.

The crash occurred around 5:54 a.m. as he was driving to work.

Source: YEN.com.gh