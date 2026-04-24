Rev Ernest Acquah Wesley, Head pastor of Love Crusaders Chapel, advised single ladies on how to choose their partners

The man of God emphasised that it is not compulsory to marry a man who sponsored your education if one is not interested

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Rev Ernest Acquah Wesley, Head pastor of Love Crusaders Chapel, has cautioned single ladies against compulsorily marrying men who financed their education, learning a trade, or set them up.

The man of God said that men cannot hide behind support to later demand love and marriage from ladies.

Rev Ernest Acquah cautions ladies against marrying men who sponsor their education even when they don't want to. Photo credit: @ernest.wesley.2025

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Rev Ernest Acquah advised men to make their intentions known before they perform any kind of act for a lady. He continued that the man has the option to either continue or stop the favour if the lady does not accept his love intentions.

"Marriage is not compulsory. The fact that you sponsored her through Nursing Training College does not mean she must marry you. Before you support a lady, let her know your intentions. If you want to marry her in the long term, tell her. If she agrees, you can go on and do what you want. If not, you don't proceed so that no one gets hurt in the end."

"To the ladies, too, no man owes you marriage. If someone comes to you with 'the Lord said you are my partner.' That person is a liar. Be mindful when collecting freebies from people, so do not think you have to marry them because of their gifts," Rev Ernest Acquah Wesley added.

While Rev Ernest Acquah Wesley was preaching, some of his congregants responded to show that they agreed with him.

Watch the X video below:

Pastor's advice on marriage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@mr_kwabla said:

"Young man, use that money to take care of yourself and your parents. When you marry her, you can give her money, but for now, don’t do it."

@Ake_Loe wrote:

"I think it is high time these 'men of God' stop talking about marriages; they are making things worse."

@ananse__kwaku said:

"This so-called man of God paaa. Which man will invest in a woman for free and would not like to make her his? Men are not father than Christmas. It is only a pretentious woman who will think a man is sponsoring her for free. If you want your life to be short, follow this."

@Ghanabeans wrote:

"If you'll use your money to take care of a woman, who is not your sister, mother, or wife, use that money to buy cows and rare."

@official_konadu said:

"If you accept, and I spend on you, then you later fool me, I’ll leave you with antoa, and we shall see."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"I am in full agreement. Humans are not objects and can't be treated as such. However, in such situations, the recipient can pretend not to sense or perceive the intentions behind such acts, and therefore, he or she must also take the necessary steps to make his/her stance on the issue very clear. You don't wait until you finish your education before declaring your stance."

@_iamAdemola_D said:

"Be intentional about help. If it is willingly or transactional, make all intentions clear so you don't come back wailing. Outside is really cold these days."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men who wish to get married to ensure they are financially stable first. Photo credit: @Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook, @Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Duncan-Williams' financial advice to men trends

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams had sparked reactions following his advice to young men seeking marriage.

In a video, the man of God said the time had come for men to prove that they are financially ready for the responsibilities that come with being a husband.

In this regard, the archbishop said that any man who does not have at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account should be discouraged from tying the knot.

Source: YEN.com.gh