A hardworking young man hawked a wheelbarrow full of phone accessories in town and had peeps staring

The accessories were enough to fill a shop and even obstructed the view of the vendor whiles he pushed the wheelbarrow

The video sparked reactions on TikTok and had peeps saying no one had an excuse not to work hard

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A hardworking young man packed a large number of phone accessories into a wheelbarrow and hawked it in town.

Man Carries Large Number Of Phone Accessories On Wheelbarrow Photo Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The accessories were so many the young man's view of the road was blocked, making people wonder how he was able to navigate the wheelbarrow efficiently.

The video had folks saying one had no excuse not to hustle for his or her daily bread. Others found the video funny, saying the young man was pushing a whole shop around.

Phone Accessories Hawking Is A Booming Business

Hawking of phone accessories has become a huge business on the streets of Ghana and Nigeria. Many young people are into the venture because of how profitable it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most people need accessories for their devices and have no choice but to purchase one. Street hawkers tend to sell their accessories cheaper than the ones available in shops, giving them an advantage over their competitors.

Phone Accessories Hawker Gets Peeps Laughing

Monny said:

Bro pushing a whole shop

user5398476843876 commented:

I think say na masquerade

majje7595 wrote:

he even has the cover for iphone 90

oluwafisayomirepe had peeps laughing:

If check that wheel barrow well, na self contain. toilet dey inside, gas cylinder dey inside, mat dey inside

Wazz also said:

if this guy can't get you a screen protector or case for your phone then you won't get it anywhere I tell ya

Ghanaian Asaana Hawker J.E. Special Says His Work Is Better Than All Previous Jobs He Did

In other news, An asaana seller known as J.E. Special has raised many eyebrows after indicating that his job pays really well.

According to the gentleman who says he previously worked as a carpenter and tiler, among others, his current work is the best he ever did.

Several thousands of Ghanaians have been reacting to J.E.'s story, with many stating they have been greatly inspired.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh