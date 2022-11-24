Nana Ama McBrown combed the streets of Accra promoting the Holy Insecticide brand and gifted boxes of insecticide spray to some hawkers

A disabled man who sold petty goods at the side of the street caught the attention of McBrown, and she gave him a box aswell

The video sparked reactions on social media as some folks felt McBrown should not have televised the act of charity

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has done a beautiful act of Kindness. She donated a box of Insecticide Spray worth over ₵500 to a disabled hawker who sat on the side of the streets.

Nana Ama McBrown Gifts Disabled Man Box Of Holy Insecticide Spray Source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The beautiful actress was in town on Wednesday afternoon, giving boxes of Holy Insecticide Spray to hawkers to sell. The actress was in her G-Wagon when she spotted the disabled man and decided to help him.

McBrown promised the man a box and made him promise he was going to sell the products. Videos of the moment were taken by McBrown's team, as the donations were also a form of advertisement for the Holy Insecticide brand.

Some peeps praised the actress, whiles others felt taking videos of charitable acts was unnecessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

McBrown's Donation Sparks Reactions

davidasa706 was not impressed:

Do some small shop for dis man,is not above u,how on earth do u expect this man continue selling on the roadside with dis condition, aaah

atsweitennis reacted:

Awww God pls help this guy to succeed in life amen

adwoa_bless_ also expressed her sentiment:

Eii nana can't you remove this disabled man from the road side other than given him a product to sell so ur company can get money, oh no this really sad,

cosmayahansen also commented:

Beautiful Mashallah, God bless you...my dear @imamamcbrown

Nana McBrown Storms The Streets Of Dzorwulu; Donates Holy Insecticide Products To Street Hawkers

In a related story, Nana McBrown did a beautiful act of charity as she showed some street hawkers in Dzorwulu love

The pretty actress gave out boxes of Holy Insecticide products to the hawkers to sell and make a profit

Some peeps were impressed with the actress's act of kindness, while others felt it was a marketing ploy

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh