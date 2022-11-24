Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Gifts Disabled Man Box Of Holy Insecticide Spray Worth Over ₵500
- Nana Ama McBrown combed the streets of Accra promoting the Holy Insecticide brand and gifted boxes of insecticide spray to some hawkers
- A disabled man who sold petty goods at the side of the street caught the attention of McBrown, and she gave him a box aswell
- The video sparked reactions on social media as some folks felt McBrown should not have televised the act of charity
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has done a beautiful act of Kindness. She donated a box of Insecticide Spray worth over ₵500 to a disabled hawker who sat on the side of the streets.
The beautiful actress was in town on Wednesday afternoon, giving boxes of Holy Insecticide Spray to hawkers to sell. The actress was in her G-Wagon when she spotted the disabled man and decided to help him.
McBrown promised the man a box and made him promise he was going to sell the products. Videos of the moment were taken by McBrown's team, as the donations were also a form of advertisement for the Holy Insecticide brand.
Some peeps praised the actress, whiles others felt taking videos of charitable acts was unnecessary.
McBrown's Donation Sparks Reactions
davidasa706 was not impressed:
Do some small shop for dis man,is not above u,how on earth do u expect this man continue selling on the roadside with dis condition, aaah
atsweitennis reacted:
Awww God pls help this guy to succeed in life amen
adwoa_bless_ also expressed her sentiment:
Eii nana can't you remove this disabled man from the road side other than given him a product to sell so ur company can get money, oh no this really sad,
cosmayahansen also commented:
Beautiful Mashallah, God bless you...my dear @imamamcbrown
