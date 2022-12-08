A 28-year-old Ghanaian lady called Mary Tackie Yaoboi has created Ghana's first all-female security services company

The firm called Sheguards has been in existence since October 2022 & has already served high-profile events

According to Mary, her mission is to break barriers in different male-dominated fields

Mary Tackie Yaoboi, a 28-year-old Ghanaian lady who could not make it into the Ghana Army despite having the passion for the job has taken matters into her own hands.

In an interview with Tales Of Africa, the young lady indicated that she had the idea to start an all-female bouncers' group for a long time but never got the push to implement it until October 2022.

Since then till the time of this publication in December 2022, Mary has already led her group to serve as the security personnel for five high-profile events around the country.

According to Mary, who studied Human Resource Management, her firm, Sheguards, is bent on giving an opportunity to women and young ladies who have the passion but lack the chance to showcase their ability particularly in security services.

She tells YEN.com.gh:

"I want to give a voice to women through this. And in the next five years, I want to be able to give a lot of young women lots of opportunities that break the barriers in male-dominated fields".

Mary also mentioned that it has not been a challenge getting recruits because there are lots of people who are passionate about this kind of job but have never had the opportunity to practice it.

However, she admitted there is that tendency for people to try contracting male-security services because they have the notion that men are more capable of doing this but those are services we can offer as well.

