A financial institution has paid for the cost of surgery in order for a little boy who has a urine deformity to be operated on

The 13-year-old boy ever since birth has been unable to urinate naturally and has had to depend on a catheter

The father of the boy has expressed gratitude to the company for the rare act of benevolence

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A financial institution in Ghana, Hydro Co-operative Credit Union has gone to the aid of a 13-year-old boy who needed money to undergo surgery in order to correct a deformity that has prevented him from passing out naturally since childhood.

The company has donated an amount of GH₵15,980 as the cost of the surgery of the little boy whose condition, meant that he had to use a catheter to enable him to pass out urine.

A 13-year-old boy receives a donation to correct a urine disorder Photo credit@myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Myjoyonline, the father of the boy Tanyava George expressed gratitude to the company for their intervention in helping save his son.

He also shared how his son’s condition has negatively affected his family in every way imaginable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“All the money I had on me got finished. I didn’t have anything on me. His condition has really drained us to the extent that his sister couldn’t write her final exams so she’s home currently.”

For his part, the board chairman of the Hydro Co-operative Credit Union explained that the donation falls in line with the corporate social responsibility of the company.

The process to correct the boy’s deformity is set to begin in a few days' time with a paediatric surgeon from the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital earmarked to lead the surgery.

Man in a Wheelchair Adopts a Boy Who Was Abandoned at the Hospital by His Biological Mum

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man named Kokétso Moepya has revealed that his mother abandoned him at the hospital years ago.

Moepya made this known in a TikTok post as he celebrated a man in a wheelchair who he referred to as a father.

According to him, the man had adopted him years ago when his mother dumped him.

Ever since then, the man has supported and raised him like his own. He shared a snap of the man in a wheelchair carrying a toddler.

Moepya also said that though he has HIV, the man is still standing by him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh