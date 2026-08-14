Kumawood actor Oteele was addressing the controversy surrounding his alleged private video during a TikTok Live session

An unidentified woman suddenly interrupted the broadcast and informed him that his wife wanted him to end the live session

Oteele immediately ended the broadcast without responding, leaving his viewers speechless and raising questions about the situation at home

Kumawood actor Oteele, privately known as Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, abruptly ended a TikTok Live session after receiving a message reportedly from his wife.

Oteele ends broadcast without a word after receiving wife’s message. Image credit: Oteele TV, Oteelewife1

Source: UGC

The actor had gone live to address the controversy surrounding an alleged private video linked to him. During the session, he interacted with fans and shared his thoughts on the difficult situation that had brought him and his family into the public eye.

Viewers also sent Oteele virtual gifts and messages while he spoke. However, the broadcast ended unexpectedly following an interruption from a woman who appeared to be in the same room with him.

Woman interrupted Oteele’s live

While Oteele was speaking to his followers, the unidentified woman was heard saying: “Your wife said end the live now.”

The actor did not respond to the woman or explain why his wife reportedly wanted him to stop the broadcast. He immediately brought the session to an end, leaving viewers without any further comments.

The abrupt ending has attracted attention online, with many social media users discussing the tense moment. It remains unclear whether Oteele’s wife was nearby or had sent the instruction through the woman.

Oteele faced family controversy

The moment comes as Oteele faces criticism after an alleged private video of him with another woman circulates.

His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, earlier appeared emotional as she denied being the woman seen in the footage. She also apologised publicly on behalf of her family.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Oteele later acknowledged that he had disappointed his family and disclosed plans to seek his wife’s forgiveness with the help of respected elders.

He also spoke about the emotional toll of the controversy, claiming he had struggled to eat and sleep. His latest TikTok Live has now raised further questions about the situation between him and his wife.

Oteele recovered after serious illness

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oteele was spotted for the first time after a miraculous recovery from his recent battle with a severe medical condition which left him bedridden.

The Kumawood actor, in a video, looked healthy and physically fit as he carried his pretty wife on his back.

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Source: YEN.com.gh