Sweden's Migration Agency has published the residency requirements foreign nationals must meet before applying for Swedish citizenship

The standard path requires eight years of continuous habitual residence, but several categories of applicants qualify for shorter timelines

Foreign spouses of Swedish citizens face specific conditions, including a rule that can extend or restrict their eligibility depending on their history

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Sweden's Migration Agency has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for Swedish citizenship, with residency requirements varying considerably depending on a person's background, nationality, and family ties.

The standard requirement, known as the main rule, obliges any foreign national to have lived continuously in Sweden for at least eight years.

Sweden's Migration Agency outlines residency requirements for citizenship, detailing timelines for foreign nationals, spouses, and Nordic citizens. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency defines this as "habitual residence," meaning the applicant must be registered as a resident in the country and must intend to remain there permanently.

Shorter timelines for Nordic citizens

Certain groups are permitted to apply well ahead of the eight-year threshold. Citizens of Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland need only two years of residency in Sweden before becoming eligible.

Former Swedish nationals who relinquished or otherwise lost their citizenship are subject to the same two-year minimum, placing them in the same category as their Nordic counterparts.

Rules for foreign spouses of Swedish citizens

Foreign nationals who are married to, in a registered partnership with, or cohabiting with a Swedish citizen are eligible for a reduced residency period of seven years rather than eight.

However, this route carries several conditions that must all be satisfied simultaneously.

Beyond the seven-year residency requirement, the couple must have lived together for at least five of those years.

There is a further provision concerning the Swedish citizen partner: if that person was previously a national of another country, or was stateless before obtaining Swedish citizenship, they must have held Swedish citizenship for a minimum of five years before the foreign spouse can benefit from the seven-year pathway.

The agency has also made clear that the shorter route is not universally available to all partners of Swedish citizens.

Applicants who at any point entered Sweden using a false identity, or who deliberately made themselves difficult to locate in order to obstruct a deportation order, are required to meet the full eight-year habitual residence requirement regardless of their relationship status.

The published guidelines make plain that the rules are structured to account for individual circumstances rather than applying a single uniform standard across all applicants.

Ghanaian couple deported from Sweden as details emerge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple's desire to seek greener pastures in Sweden had hit a snag after they were reportedly deported.

They were found not to have met the requirements for living and working in the country and were instructed to return home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh