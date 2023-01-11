Some young Ghanaians have wowed netizens after photos of them wearing uniforms of some profession surfaced on the net

The photographer who took the photos said he was inspired that the kids at a very young age have identified their career path

Netizens have praised the photographer for his wonderful work and for putting smiles on the faces of these kids

A group of young kids have melted the hearts of netizens online after photos of them dressed in the professional attire of respected professionals went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @yaw_niel who shared photos of the young kids revealed that he was inspired to request a photo shoot session after he saw how beautifully they were dressed.

Young Ghanaian kids wear uniforms of various professions they hope to work with in future Photo credit@yaw_niel/TikTok

The photographer was delighted that the kids have already chosen their career path and expressed hope that the parents will support them to live their dreams.

Ghanaians gush over the photos of the little kids

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the photographer for taking nice photos of these young kids

At the time of writing the video had raked over 500 likes

“These children inspired me to take these photos”

Ur doing a great job boss

very nice bro

U bring smiles on the faces of people keep it up bro one might think it's just a portrait but it's not,,it's way bigger than wat they think.GOD BLESS

This is AWESOME

Ghanaians Delight As Young Kids Wear SHS Uniforms To School: “Swag On Point”

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Social media users have been thrown into a frenzy after a daycare school in Ghana released photos of its pupils dressed in uniforms of some prominent Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.

The photos which were shared on the Facebook page of Joy Prime captured pupils of the Legends Of Tomorrow Early Learning Center in Takoradi neatly dressed in uniforms of eleven high schools such as Wesley Girls SHS, Adisadel College, Mfantiman Girls, Mfantsipim School, Holy Child School and Presbyterian Boys Legon, among others.

