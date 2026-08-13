The UK government has published official guidance on who qualifies for Child Benefit after relocating to Britain from abroad

Nationals subject to immigration control are generally barred from claiming, but bilateral agreements create exceptions for certain countries

Workers from Albania, Morocco, Tunisia, and Turkey may also qualify under a separate set of exemptions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom government has confirmed which foreign nationals may be eligible to claim Child Benefit after moving to Britain, publishing official guidance that outlines both the standard requirements and the exceptions that apply to specific nationalities.

Under the general rules, anyone relocating to the UK must establish the country as their primary place of residence, hold the right to reside, and satisfy the standard eligibility criteria. Children must ordinarily be living with the parent or guardian submitting the claim.

UK government guidance details Child Benefit eligibility for foreign nationals relocating to Britain, outlining exceptions for specific countries and residency requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot claim Child Benefit

People classified as "subject to immigration control" are typically excluded from Child Benefit entitlements.

This classification covers individuals who require permission to enter or remain in the UK but do not have it, as well as those whose leave to remain carries an explicit condition barring access to public funds.

Despite this general restriction, two categories of exemption exist. Workers who are nationals of Albania, Morocco, Tunisia, or Turkey may still be able to qualify.

In addition, nationals from countries that hold a formal bilateral agreement with the UK on Child Benefit can access the payment regardless of their immigration control status, provided they satisfy the residency and other qualifying conditions.

Countries covered by UK bilateral agreements

According to the UK government's official guidance, 11 countries have agreements with Britain that extend Child Benefit eligibility to their nationals.

Those countries are Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, the Channel Islands, Israel, Kosovo, Mauritius, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Nationals from these nations who would otherwise be barred under standard immigration control rules may still submit a valid claim if they meet the remaining eligibility requirements.

EU settlement scheme claimants

The guidance also addresses those who arrived in the UK through the EU Settlement Scheme. Individuals granted "settled" status are fully eligible to claim Child Benefit without additional restrictions.

Those holding "pre-settled" status face a different situation and are advised to review the supplementary conditions that apply before proceeding with any claim, as their eligibility is not automatic.

UK shares income requirement for permanent residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has announced that individuals seeking permanent residence must earn a minimum of £41,700 per year.

The rule applies to individuals currently living in the UK on either a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa who wish to transition to Indefinite Leave to Remain.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh