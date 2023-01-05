A struggling Ghanaian with 7As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs help to further his education

Jonathan Peasah has gained admission into the University of Ghana to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Administration degree but needs financial assistance

Scores of netizens have shared suggestions or offered help after the Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams appealed for help for the young man

Jonathan Peasah, a struggling Ghanaian with 7As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs help to further his education.

The native of Osino-osiem in the Eastern Region of Ghana has gained admission into the University of Ghana to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Administration degree but needs financial assistance.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams appeals for help

In a Twitter post, Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams disclosed that the prodigy has been home for a year due to financial difficulties.

''He has been admitted again and needs assistance to pay fees and hostel fees. Around 8,000 cedis,'' said Saddick Adams.

The famous journalist urged his followers and the public to kindly help the young boy by donating via momo 0599978783 (Jonathan Peasah).

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Peasah's father confirmed that his son needs help to further his education.

''We live in Accra but come from the Eastern Region. You can go ahead and post him to appeal for help. He needs financial assistance. We'll appreciate a scholarship,'' Peasah's dad told YEN.com.gh.

See Saddick Adams' post below:

Netizens comment on Saddick Adams' post online

@KwesiBenedict said:

Chale, get him to apply for the MTN Foundation Scholarship. He will get it. Here is a link to the portal https://scholarship.mtn.com.gh.

@SaddickAdams replied:

Sure, I’ll send it to him.

@GafaruB commented:

There used to be solutions to such heartaches at the Ghana scholarships secretariat under the brilliant but needy programme. Now is for the rich and most influential. Sad.

@inkansahpeprah posted:

He can easily get a scholarship in an American university looking at how brilliant he is.

@cupparson posted:

I boldly say this guy was better than me in Class. Was in the same class with him. Very good guy, chale. Everything get reason.

@OneLathif said:

Abeg take am go Despite or Kwaku Oteng dema there or better DM the president ein handle.

@GyekyeEmmanue21 commented:

Education is good, but in Ghana here, you have to think twice while investing in Education, you may still end up being a burden to your sponsors and the country as well, so I think abroad will b better or maybe you will divert into politics.

@niikabu posted:

So many schools in USA and Canada looking for a student with this grade. He will get a fully funded scholarship. So much information online.

