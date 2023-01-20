One of the Sharks Quiz 2022 contestants who helped St Peter's SHS to win the trophy has received a scholarship

Elvis Owusu, as the brilliant young man's name goes, got a presidential scholarship to study Medicine at FHSM



Elvis Owusu, a recent graduate from St Peter's SHS in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has been awarded a presidential scholarship.

This comes months after the young man helped his school to defeat Presbyterian Boys' School, Legon, to win the coveted Sharks Quiz 2022 title.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Elvis' contribution made St Peter's the very first senior high school from the Eastern Region to have won the quiz competition that is becoming recognized as an intensely informative and entertaining contest.

Sharks Quiz winner from St Peter's gets presidential scholarship to study Medicine at FHMS Photo credit: @thesharksquiz

In a post on the official Twitter handle of The Sharks Quiz, it was revealed that Elvis won the scholarship from the Family Health Medical School, which is a leading private medical school in Ghana.

What is The Sharks Quiz?

The Sharks Quiz is part of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) Foundation initiatives and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

Abel Ohene Acquaye who is part of the organizing team spoke to YEN.com.gh regarding Elvis' scholarship saying:

"We are very pleased about the scholarship from FHMS to Elvis. He is a brilliant boy who was instrumental in helping his school defeat the Presecans last year and this is well-deserved. I wish him the best in his endeavors".

