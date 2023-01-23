PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akakpo, a young Ghanaian man who went on Date Rush as a contestant seeking to find love ended up leaving without getting a date.

A video making the rounds on social media captures the moment all the ladies turned off their rushes to register their disinterest in the young man.

Although he tried to keep it cool, Akakpo's forced smile and facial expression gave him off as having been disappointed by the decision of all the ladies.

Date Rush contestant disappointed by all 10 ladies Photo credit: @daterush_tv3

Source: Twitter

The usual turn of events is that at least two different ladies keep their rushes on and the gentleman is forced to choose between one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@_Osei6_ replying to @tv3_ghana:

When you are being honest, it's a no... When you lie, it's a no..What is it they actually want?

@LexTravisJnr replying to @tv3_ghana:

Today is my first time watching this program..Some of the ladies serf no dey bee, but them dey reject someone...smh this program???

@bigstardestiny1 said:

This year’s date rush of the ladies turning down the guys isn’t making the program interesting at all.

Watch the moment all the rushes went off below:

Watch Akakpo's reaction below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh