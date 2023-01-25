A Ghanaian lady resident in the United States has advised persons who travel abroad to see education as a major factor that can lead to success

In an Interview on SVTV, the 25-year-old said people who are well-educated stand a good chance of living a soft life once they are in Europe and America

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her advice with many urging her to work hard

A Ghanaian lady based in the United States has admonished persons who travel abroad to seize the opportunity to invest in their education as they think of making money.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Betty Owusu, a 25-year-old trainee nurse said her observation since she moved abroad is that people who are educated stand a better chance of living a life of comfort.

“I will advise people who want to travel abroad to bag the highest degree they can thinkk off once they get here. Getting a degree will give you sustainability in what you do.

She added that people who are hard-working can equally combine jobs and earn a decent living hence people who harbour to travel abroad must take note and also explore once they get to their destinations.

Netizens delight over the advice

Netizens who saw the video commended her for her advice with many asking her to keep up with her good work in the US.

Ekua Nunoo

Well done girl l applaud you, your perception in life will take you to greater heights! The lord will grant your heart desires!

Akwasi Agyeman

I’ll advise everyone coming to America to learn a skill like mechanics cos is paying real good

Valspar Est

We shall fly to Europe too! God connect us to opportunities. Amen

