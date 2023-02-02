Akwaaba Festival, an annual event has been launched to celebrate Ghanaian art & culture

The event will begin in 2023 from March 4 - 6, and feature the famous Akwaaba girl Dorcas Kwawu

Dorcas replaced Angelina Akua Nana Oduro, a model who went viral after she was used as Ghana's Akwaaba girl in 1999

An annual Akwaaba Festival is set to be held starring Ghana's new Akwaaba girl called Dorcas Kwawu who replaced Angelina Akua Nana Oduro in the original 1999 portrait.

As YEN.com.gh reported in 2022, the Akwaaba frame, which has a beautiful woman wrapped in a stunning Kente and holding a pot with radiant smiles on her face was changed after 20 years.

On Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022, at the National Theatre in Accra, the New Face Akwaaba Face was revealed.

At an event on January 27, 2023, the annual Akwaaba Festival was duly launched with the 2023 edition set to take place from March 4 - 6 this year.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel Kodjoe, the marketing and programme manager at Ceejay Multimedia, the company that produces the “Akwaaba” portraits, spoke on the relevance of the project.

"The newly-launched 2023 portrait can already be seen at our airports and Ghanaian embassies abroad," he said.

He further explained that the Akwaaba Festival will comprise three days of well-thought-out, culturally-themed events which will be offered to participants, including a mini-fair with a food mart and an arts and crafts exhibition.

More about Angelina Akua Nana Oduro the first Akwaaba girl from 1999

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Angelina Akua Nana Oduro—possibly the most well-known model in Ghana—became a household name after appearing on calendars, posters, in hotels, and in the residences of some notable Ghanaians, including presidents more than 20 years ago.

The iconic photo of Angelina wearing a regal Ghana Kente and clutching a calabash while grinning is internationally recognized as a symbol of Ghana's hospitality.

Since she first stood for the camera, Angelina Akua Nana Oduro's image, which is also regarded as one of the nation's most famous photographs, has been extensively shared.

